Last ‘open season’ for tourists visiting Phi Phi’s Maya Bay

PHUKET: There will be no limit on the number of tourists allowed to visit the famed Maya Bay near Phi Phi Island during the upcoming tourism high season, the Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Worapoj Lomlim, has confirmed.

tourism, environment, marine, natural-resources,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 30 November 2017, 06:02PM

Phi Phi national park officers will start to limit the number of tourists allowed to visit Maya Bay from June next year. Photo: DNP
Phi Phi national park officers will start to limit the number of tourists allowed to visit Maya Bay from June next year. Photo: DNP

In fact, no protective measures to prevent environmental damage by overtourism will be enforced until June next year, Mr Worapoj told The Phuket News today (Nov 30).

“There will be no changes and no limit on the number of people allowed to enter and visit the bay until the ‘restoration period’ begins in June next year,” Mr Worapoj explained.

The “restoration period” will give the heavily visited area four months, from June through September, 2018, to recover from the hordes of tourists that plague the beach each year.

From June next year the national park will start to limit that number of boats allowed to enter the bay, Mr Worapoj assured.

However, the exact number of boats and visitors allowed to visit the bay each day during the recovery period has yet to be set, he added.

“We know there are many problems brought on from the number of tourists visiting the site, but it is difficult to regulate as the boats that bring the tourists arrive from many different areas from different provinces, namely Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket,” Mr Worapoj said.

“This issue is very important but right now I can’t give a number of how many [people and/or boats] will be allowed to visit the site each day,” he added.

“At our best estimate at this stage, we are looking to allow an average of 2,400 visitors per day, but this is not yet confirmed as we have yet to best balance the number of people visitnig the area, the damage done to the environment and the livelihood of all the people who rely on bringing tourists to Maya Bay,” Mr Worapoj noted.

 

 
CaptainJack69 | 01 December 2017 - 12:04:49

Why is it that my comments are limited to a crippling 400 characters when "others" seem to suffer no such limitation on their continuous negativity and grumbling?

There's nothing about it in your posted policy.

And what's wrong with Hotmail?

Kurt | 30 November 2017 - 22:13:11

Here we go again! Not the protective measures to prevent environmental damage are speaking, but as usual in Thailand, money, money, money.
With a lot of nonsense talk they just try to cover up they not give a damn about the marine life.
Damaging goes on till next year June.
How convenient that it is difficult to regulate! So, we do nothing.
Laziness + incompetence + greed make the disaster package complete. 
Than a 'restauration period' starting June till through September, that is only 4 months!
Really this are not professional marine environmentalists. 
This are pocket filling greedy officials just after their own interest.
Who believe their 4 months restauration period nonsense?
Why Thai not really like to preserve the beauty of their country for future generations?

