The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Maya Bay will be closed to visitors, confirmed

PHUKET: The Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Worapoj Lomlim has today confirmed to The Phuket News the closure of Maya Bay to any visitors during a four-month period this year from June 1 to September 30.

environment, pollution, tourism, marine, transport,

Shela Riva

Friday 30 March 2018, 04:48PM

Maya Bay will be closed to any visitors during a four-month period this year from June to September. Photo: Dickinson / Flickr
Maya Bay will be closed to any visitors during a four-month period this year from June to September. Photo: Dickinson / Flickr

Mr Worapoj told The Phuket News today (Mar 30), “After the most recent meeting of the marine national park consultation committee on Wednesday (Mar 28), it was agreed that Maya Bay will be closed to all visitor access during the monsoon period for four months.

“There were several meetings about this, on Mar 1, Mar 22 and then Mar 28 to discuss the possibility of closure to allow the reef and marine environment to recover. At the most recent meeting on Mar 28 it was finalised,” he said.

“The meeting was presided by the Director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department of Had Nopparat Thara-Phi Phi Island National Park,” he noted.

“Tourists and visitors can still take photos from boats. As long as the boats do not pass over any coral reefs,” he confirmed.

After the re-opening in September, there will be a limit of 2,000 visitors to the bay per day. Previously, the number of visitors to the bay was 4,000 to 5,000 per day.

World Cup League @ BISP

The news soon follows Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawa telling The Phuket News on Mar 22 that the bay needs to be closed off to tourists entirely in order for corals and the marine ecosystem to recover comprehensively. (See story here).

“My first choice is to close Maya Bay entirely to let the corals there recover. But if that will not be done, then we must close the bay entirely for four months a year and limit the number of people accessing the bay outside this four-month period to just 2,000 people a day,” Dr Thon said.

“We should also limit the number of boats arriving at Loh Samah Bay to just 100 boats a day,” he added.

Moreover, the decision is a turnaround from Mr Worapoj re-iterating on Feb 15 this year that the bay would not be closed, only inaccessible from Maya Bay and that the beach would still be accessible via an alternative drop-off path behind the Maya Bay. (See story here).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

BenPendejo | 30 March 2018 - 19:35:46

More back-peddling and bumbling actions. I love this..."Tourists and visitors can still take photos from boats. As long as the boats do not pass over any coral reefs,”...as if Captain Somchai knows or even gives a crap. And it still isn't clear if this silly "recovery" plan is still allowing thousands of clueless Chinese to trample over from Loh Samah Bay. I still have little ...

The Phuket News

Kurt | 30 March 2018 - 18:31:33

One can not decide now at start of closure how long to close there
Marine professionals, like DR Thon, have to monitor the location and see how marine nature is recovering from overpopulated tourist visits, all for the sake of money making
It can take a few years
Anyway, there is nothing special to see, all just untrue expectations, promoted by the not caring thai tourist money making industry....

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.