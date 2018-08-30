THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Maya Bay coming back to life, says marine expert

PHUKET: Coral reefs at Phi Phi Island’s Maya Bay are already coming back to life since closing the area to tourists on June 1, says marine biologist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat.

marineenvironmentpollutiontourism
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 30 August 2018, 04:34PM

Marine biologist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat says the coral at Maya Bay is coming back to life. Photo: Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Marine biologist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat says the coral at Maya Bay is coming back to life. Photo: Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat and his team today (Aug 30) went and planted 365 new corals at Maya bay. Photo: Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat and his team today (Aug 30) went and planted 365 new corals at Maya bay. Photo: Thon Thamrongnawasawat

On March 28, the Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Worapoj Lomlim confirmed to The Phuket News the closure of Maya Bay to any visitors during a four-month period this year from June 1 to September 30.

Mr Worapoj told The Phuket News “After the most recent meeting of the marine national park consultation committee on Wednesday (Mar 28), it was agreed that Maya Bay will be closed to all visitor access during the monsoon period for four months.

“There were several meetings about this, on Mar 1, Mar 22 and then Mar 28 to discuss the possibility of closure to allow the reef and marine environment to recover. At the most recent meeting on Mar 28 it was finalised,” he said. (See story here.)

Following the March 28 announcement, on May 11 it was announced that boats taking tourists to visit Phi Phi Island’s renowned Maya Bay would no longer even be able to land or drop anchor at Loh Samah Bay, on the far side of the island, in the latest move to protect the island from environmental damage brought on by overtourism.

Instead, a floating pier would be installed so that tourists can disembark tour boats and arrive on the island without causing further harm to the popular island, announced Thanya Nethithammakul, chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. (See story here.)

Now, according to Mr Thon, deputy dean of the fisheries faculty at Kasetsart University, since the closure the coral reefs are coming back to life and he has even seen a baby shark in the area.

“I am really impressed with the revival of the coral reefs in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi Marine National Park in Krabi province. I have even saw baby shark around this area looking for food. However, the coral reef still need some time to revive at Maya Bay.

“Today we have taken corals to plants at Maya Bay. These coral pieces had been at Yoong Island but they were dislodged by underwater currents,” Dr Thon explained to The Phuket News today (Aug 30).

“We kept the corals alive at a floating platform beside Phi Phi Don and now they are better and alive. Today we joined them with the dead coral at Maya Bay,” he said.

“We took 365 piece of coral to Maya Bay today and we have planted more than 2,000 pieces in the past but it can’t compare to new coral growing in future.

“Everything we have done for the coral today is like an ‘apology’ for being late in protecting them. Also, we were too scared and negative to have thought of saving them,” he added.

“We gave our promise that we won’t go back again. There will be no boats at Maya Bay again. All coral will be able to grow up in clear water. Then we will have paradise back.

“Then it will show that Phi Phi Island is in the top five beautiful islands in the world. This is our promise,” Dr Thon concluded.

The Phuket News notes that Mr Worapoj told The Phuket News on June 6 that whether or not boats will be allowed to start entering Maya Bay after Oct 1 remained to be seen.

“We are still considering our options on that,’ Mr Worapoj said. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 01 September 2018 - 09:38:49 

To claim the "the revival of the coral reefs" after shutting off the gravy train for a couple months is a complete load of crap. We all know that the reason for this nonsensical claim is to allow for the greedy gravy train to reopen the gates in a month or two...and get back on track for fully killing this place in a matter of years. The mismanagement of natural resources will never stop...

Kurt | 31 August 2018 - 16:09:13 

I am disappointed that Dr Thon not support the need for longer closure of the bay.
Mr Worapoj, of course, is only considering financial options. We all know on forehand what that means in thai thinking. ...Money.

Rorri_2 | 31 August 2018 - 15:22:58 

 Thailand, not only have they "created" a cure for HIV and Ebola, but now seem to have created the worlds fastest growing coral.....

poumpouye | 30 August 2018 - 21:46:00 

Let one year minimum without boat and the marine life will be back

Pauly44 | 30 August 2018 - 19:02:47 

What a load of crap, it is now the end of August, so this guy expects people to believe after 2 months the coral is magically growing back and wow he even saw a baby shark!! Pull the other one, this area has been raped by greedy Thai's for years, it will take more than this "quick fix" to revive it.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns
All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Governor orders public vote on marina project amid concerns over coral damage
Black wastewater fouls Jomtien beach
Thai marine parks to limit visitors nationwide
Phuket Marine chief blasts Paradise Beach ‘black water’ claim as fake, other beaches still suffer
Maya Bay will be closed to visitors, confirmed
Phuket residents call for end to black wastewater on Surin Beach
Phuket officials to switch on magnets as Patong raw sewage solution
Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue
‘Upcycling the Oceans’ Phuket mass cleanup nets 800kg in beach, coastal waste
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket

 