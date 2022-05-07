Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the Joy of Gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival

‘Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy’ offers three tiers of culinary promotions throughout May and June 2022, at almost 40 hotels and resorts across the Kingdom

LifestyleDining

By Advertorial

Sunday 8 May 2022, 11:00AM

Indoors at Sears & Co Bar and Grill at the Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

Try the rustic grill at Sears & Co Bar and Grill at the Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

Marriott Bonvoy is celebrating the timeless pleasures of good company and great gastronomy in Thailand this May and June, with the launch of “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”, a nationwide food festival that promises a series of rewarding dining discounts for Marriott Bonvoy members at almost 40 hotels and resorts all across the Kingdom.

Running from May 1 to June 30, 2022, this two-month epicurean extravaganza will showcase the finest cuisine from Marriott’s hotel restaurants. Diners can take advantage of a trio of appetising promotions: Tier 1 offers diverse culinary experiences for just B950, Tier 2 is priced at B1,150, and Tier 3 is available for B1,450, a fantastic discount of between 20% and 50%! These promotions apply to an amazing array of F&B events and delicious dishes at participating restaurants and bars.

In Koh Samui for example, a Tier 1 promotion is available at Long Talay, the beachside restaurant at Sheraton Samui Resort & Spa, which is offering a Southern Thai Set Menu for two people for just B950 – a 25% discount compared to the usual price. Up at Le Méridien Chiang Mai, Favola is offering an Italian Family Set Menu including a salad, antipasti, pasta, pizza and dessert for the Tier 1 price of B950.

Alternatively, Tier 2 deals can be discovered at the brand-new Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya, where guests can savour the signature Roasted Pork Ribs at Café 22 for the tempting price of B1,150, and at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, where The Pizzeria’s authentic Italian Pizza Stella di Terra can also be enjoyed for B1,150.

In Phuket, Takieng Phuket at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, serving fresh seafood grilled for the Tier 3 price of B1,450, while the meats lovers can head to Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort for the rustic grill at Sears & Co Bar and Grill. Likewise, Krua Talad Yai offers a Market Place Buffet, where you can choose fresh meats and seafood. Then the talented culinary team will cook for you.

Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts in Phuket taking part in this initiative campaign include Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa Phuket, Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa Nai Yang Beach, The Naka Island Resort & Spa, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, and Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town.

And this is just the start! More hotels and resorts will be rolling out their exclusive offers in the coming weeks, creating a nationwide compendium of culinary promotions and perks. With plenty of affordable options for local residents, dining out in Thailand has never been more rewarding!

Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy is available exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy members. Not a member yet? Join today and enjoy the exclusive benefits for free at www.marriott.com/loyalty/createAccount/createAccountPage1.mi

For more information about Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy and to book your table in Thailand, please visit http://restaurants.marriottbonvoy.com/th.