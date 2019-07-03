Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man wanted for strangling ex-partner in Phuket caught on Bangkok-bound bus

PHUKET: The man wanted for strangling his ex-partner in a rented room in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, has been caught more than 500km from Phuket on a bus heading to Bangkok.

murderhomicidedeathcrimepolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 3 July 2019, 04:09PM

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

The suspect, Eak Tomphet, 40, from Trang, was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan – more than 500km from Phuket – on a bus heading to Bangkok. Photo: Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police

Officers stopped the bus, which was heading from Hat Yai to the capital, at a routine Highway Police checkpoint in Prachuap Khiri Khan province’s Mueang District at 5:30pm yesterday (July 2).

“We had been informed by Phuket Police that a man was wanted for the murder of a housemaid in an apartment in Phuket,” Maj Narongrit Ngamchang of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Highway Police told The Phuket News.

“Phuket City Police named the wanted man as Eak Tomphet, 40 years old. They said he was on a bus from Hat Yai heading to Bangkok,” he added.

Eak was wanted for murder after the body of 39-year-old Fonthip Chaikul, originally from Huai Yot in Trang, was found strangled in a rented room apartment block in Rassada yesterday morning with a white nylon rope still tied around her neck. (See story here.)

“We went to general bus checkpoint where bus drivers stop to sign in as passing through. We found the suspect sitting on the bus as a passenger,” Maj Narongrit said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The officers took Eak in for questioning, he added.

“He confessed that he committed this murder. He said that the cause of the murder was that the woman had cheated on him,” Maj Narongrit said.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul told The Phuket News that Eak was en route back to Phuket.

“We will hold a press conference later about this. Until then I cannot give your more details,” Col Sompong said.

Additional reporting Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook
Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail
Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
Phuket nightclub guard arrested for previous murder
Police hunt attackers after Phuket school staffer, 60, found beaten to death
Police arrest suspect in shooting murder of 17-year-old Phuket girl
Two arrested for murder of Myanmar woman in Phuket, one suspect confesses
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Witch doctor shooting, Facebook deaths aftermath, police prostitution || April 26
Body of slain Thai student returns home from Seattle
Police look to Trang in hunt for Phuket murder suspect
Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile
Gunman on run after killing three at Strasbourg Christmas market

 

Phuket community
No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Lifeguards offer an illusion of safety when swimmers are unaware the authority to prevent them from ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Am reminded of a few years back when a foreign hotelier decided to advertise Summer Season to fill h...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Closed Beach (redflagged) dont need lifeguards!! It needs people with brain who stay out from the wa...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

A enormous task for Officials, just make safe and everything perfect what on Phuket normally is not ...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"There will be no official memorial service this Friday for the 47 Chinese tourists killed in t...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

No one?? Governor means: We Officials don't want to be reminded that we did allow a not or fake ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

"Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered officials to ramp up their efforts to ensure...(Read More)

Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

After this 'natural' black water gets released from that lake into Naiharn Sea Bay we will g...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 