Man rescued after Phuket bridge jump

PHUKET: A 46-year-old man who worked at the main SuperCheap branch in Rassada was rescued from the water in the channel at the north end of the island after he jumped from the Sarasin Bridge in the early hours of this morning (Mar 4).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 4 March 2022, 11:25AM

Tha Chatchai Police were notified by 191 emergency hotline operators at 4:15am saying they had received a call from a woman reporting that she feared her husband had jumped from the bridge.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundationand the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) rushed to the bridge to find the man floating in the water below.

A boat was deployed and the man was safely brought back to shore, where he was administered first aid and taken to Thalang Hospital.

The man’s wife explained that her husband had sent a Line message to say goodbye to a close friend at about 3am.

The friend called her husband back, but his call was not answered, prompting the friend to call her to tell her about the message.

The reason for the man wanting to jump from the bridge has yet to be confirmed, though at this stage the motive is believed to be personal problems and problems related to work.

Phuket authorities have set up a 24-hour hotline to help people who have been impacted and are struggling due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.