Man’s body recovered from reservoir

PHUKET: Police today confirmed that the body of Pharit Daorueang, 40, has been recovered from the Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn, Thalang. The cause of death has been given as ‘acccidental drowning’.

By Tavee Adam

Wednesday 12 December 2018, 05:48PM

Mr Pharit’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A search for Mr Pharit began after his long-term partner Chaweewan Kongkaew raised the alarm after Mr Pharit failed to come home from a fishing trip to the reservoir on Saturday afternoon.

At the reservoir on Sunday police found Mr Pornthip’s motorbike was still parked there, with three candles and incense in place for prayer beside the motorbike. His shoes and fishing gear were by the reservoir’s edge.

Rescue team divers were called in to search the lake. (See story here.)

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of the Thalang Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 12) that Mr Pharit’s body was recovered later on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of death has been given as drowning, Capt Eakkasak said.

Capt Eakkasak added that footage from a CCTV camera in the area indicated that Mr Pharit was swimming alone at the reservoir when he drowned.

“It was not a murder,” he said.

 

 

