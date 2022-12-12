Man, 69, in financial distress found hanged one day after birthday

PHUKET: A 69-year-old man known to be suffering financial distress was found hanged this morning (Dec 12), one day after his birthday.

deatheconomicssuicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 December 2022, 11:27AM

Police were called to the scene, a rented room above shops in Moo 8, Pa Khlok, Thalang, at 7:10am, confirmed Lt Pongpipat Khamchomphu of the Thalang Police.

Police along with emergency workers from Thalang Hospital and the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the man, Nopparat Thongjuea, on the second-floor balcony outside one of the residential units with loops of package-sealing strips around his neck.

He had been hanged from the packing strips tied to an overhead beam on the balcony. The packing strips broke, but the damage had been done. He was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene and formally pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital.

Mr Nopparat was believed to have died some five to six hours before the rescue workers arrived.

The owner of the building, named by police only as “Mr Suwat”, told officers that he had met Mr Nopparat at a church gathering about a month ago.

Mr Nopparat was in deep financial distress, and Mr Suwat invited him to stay in the room with other people, including Thais and foreigners, with similar difficulties.

Mr Nopparat’s body was discovered by neighbour Ratchapha Kaewwan when she went to the back of the building to wash dishes.

“I usually come down to wash the dishes at 5:30am. He would sit there and drink coffee every day. Today I came down late, about 6:16am, after mopping the house. at first I thought he had fainted,” she said.

Ms Ratchapha said yesterday was Mr Nopparat’s 69th birthday. she said she was aware Mr Nopparat was in debt, with people regularly arriving at the unit to collect money.

Building owner Mr Suwat said he was aware that Mr Nopparat was having problems, but did not think he was in a state to end his own life.

Mr Nopparat’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital, where police said it would be prepared so it could be returned to relatives so they could hold his funeral.

During the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket authorities set up a 24-hour hotline to help people who were impacted or struggling.

The hotline ‒ Tel: 1300 ‒ provides advice and coordinated assistance from a range of government departments and support agencies to those affected, be it emotionally, mentally, financially or otherwise.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).