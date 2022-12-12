British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man, 69, in financial distress found hanged one day after birthday

Man, 69, in financial distress found hanged one day after birthday

PHUKET: A 69-year-old man known to be suffering financial distress was found hanged this morning (Dec 12), one day after his birthday.

deatheconomicssuicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 December 2022, 11:27AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Police were called to the scene, a rented room above shops in Moo 8, Pa Khlok, Thalang, at 7:10am, confirmed Lt Pongpipat Khamchomphu of the Thalang Police.

Police along with emergency workers from Thalang Hospital and the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the man, Nopparat Thongjuea, on the second-floor balcony outside one of the residential units with loops of package-sealing strips around his neck.

He had been hanged from the packing strips tied to an overhead beam on the balcony. The packing strips broke, but the damage had been done. He was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene and formally pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital.

Mr Nopparat was believed to have died some five to six hours before the rescue workers arrived.

The owner of the building, named by police only as “Mr Suwat”, told officers that he had met Mr Nopparat at a church gathering about a month ago.

Mr Nopparat was in deep financial distress, and Mr Suwat invited him to stay in the room with other people, including Thais and foreigners, with similar difficulties.

Mr Nopparat’s body was discovered by neighbour Ratchapha Kaewwan when she went to the back of the building to wash dishes.

Brightview Center

“I usually come down to wash the dishes at 5:30am. He would sit there and drink coffee every day. Today I came down late, about 6:16am, after mopping the house. at first I thought he had fainted,” she said.

Ms Ratchapha said yesterday was Mr Nopparat’s 69th birthday. she said she was aware Mr Nopparat was in debt, with people regularly arriving at the unit to collect money.

Building owner Mr Suwat said he was aware that Mr Nopparat was having problems, but did not think he was in a state to end his own life.

Mr Nopparat’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital, where police said it would be prepared so it could be returned to relatives so they could hold his funeral.

During the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket authorities set up a 24-hour hotline to help people who were impacted or struggling.

The hotline ‒ Tel: 1300 ‒ provides advice and coordinated assistance from a range of government departments and support agencies to those affected, be it emotionally, mentally, financially or otherwise.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger
Security patrols along Patong Beach at night continue
‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody
Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe
Power outages to hit areas north, east of Heroines Monument
First sea turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Passengers injured as pickup rear-ends local bus in Phuket
Fire guts tour boat in Phuket causing B10mn in damage
Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction
Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits
Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free
Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff
Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle
Amendments to Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code introduce new schemes for corporate governance

 

Phuket community
Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe

Chuwit has said his 5% is to go to hospitals, so no corruption here, although the ageing expats will...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

put this witch behind metal bars already. abusing a child is not a joke...(Read More)

‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket

Phuket should have its own string quartet and the first piece to play is Flight of the Bumblebee, fo...(Read More)

Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe

Not surprised he has taken over as those involved in 'investigations' here get 5% of the val...(Read More)

Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe

General Damrongsak is a 'believer'? Not a fact finder/investigator? Believers give room to a...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits

harald the russian trying to promote more war criminals coming here from the insane regime of putin....(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Harald may tell us who of these 160 (????) countries are able to provide new Boeing/Airbus spare par...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Sounds like harald is a russian himself. Very defensive of that country and it's criminal regim...(Read More)

Fire guts tour boat in Phuket causing B10mn in damage

490 passengers on a boat that size is ridiculous. Packed in like sardines. Hard to tell from the pho...(Read More)

Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction

PLTO raised B25mn for road safety initiatives on Phuket Great! Now PLTO can take initietive to get s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket

 