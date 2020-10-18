Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Majority want independent PAO chief: Nida Poll

Majority want independent PAO chief: Nida Poll

BANGKOK: A large majority of people want to see a provincial administration organisation (PAO, or OrBorJor) chairman who is an independent and not from a political party or political group, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 18 October 2020, 11:08AM

Watcharin Patomwatthanapong, Acting Chief of the Phuket PAO. Photo: PPAO

Watcharin Patomwatthanapong, Acting Chief of the Phuket PAO. Photo: PPAO

The poll was conducted on Oct 14-15 on 1,329 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and careers throughout the country to compile their opinion after the cabinet approved the Election Commission (EC)’s proposal to hold the election of PAO chairmen and PAO council members nationwide on Dec 20.

A majority - 82.47% - of the respondents said they would exercise their voting right in the Dec 20 PAO election, 12.34% said they would not do so and 5.19% were still undecided, Bangkok Post reports.

Asked what would be a decisive factor for them to elect a candidate for the post of PAO chairman, with a respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 60.50% said they would base their decision on the candidate’s past work for the benefits of the local people and local administration; 38.07% said they would take for consideration the candidate’s administrative and local development policies; 24.91% mentioned the candidate’s personal backgrounds, 22.80% said they would look into the candidate’s qualifications such as ages, education and occupations; 8.58% said they would take for consideration the political party or group the candidate belongs to; 4.97% said they would look into the candidate’s reputation; 2.86% would look into the candidate’s supporters; and, 2.63% would consider the candidate’s personal relations with other persons such as parents, relatives and friends.

Thanyapura Health 360

Asked about the political affiliation of a PAO chairman, with a respondent allowed to give more then one answer, a majority of 79.23% said they wanted to get a PAO chairman who is an independent; 28.37% wanted a PAO chief from a political party; 14.00% wanted a PAO chairman from a political group; and, 0.53% had no answer or were not interested.

Asked whether they wanted the current PAO chiefs in their provinces replaced, 44.77% said "yes"; 43.19% said "no"; and, 12.04% undecided.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: The middle way
Ardern wins landslide in NZ election
Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge
Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days
Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok
Phuket island medical hub in the works
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Riot police vs protesters! Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins! Tourists coming next week? || October 16
Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu
Shrine tour added during Veg Fest to stimulate tourism
Sixty dollar experimental vaccine rolled out in east Chinese city
Two arrested on motorcade charges
Four charges in Phuket hostage drama
First STV arrivals due next week from China
Government launches ‘co-payment’ scheme for new hires

 

Phuket community
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

It took iqte a while until people start to understand, that this is not just a break, it is the star...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

First thing you have to do to make that work is stopped double pricing for expats and foreigners. No...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

Yes, it will take years to recover. Do the experts mean to say: 'Recover to Old Normal', or ...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

If you want visitors to come back, you must understand their concerns and wishes. Discuss with low-...(Read More)

Police seek protest pair accused of intending harm to the Queen

Images of a certain motor arcade have been virtual all over the world, proving that the RTP was lyin...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

As a resort operator, from Samui, I went to 5 banks for a soft loan.... Forget it, even one told us ...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

If anyone thinks significant numbers of tourists will come, and undergo a quarantine, they ought to ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

Americans who formerly have retired here agree with this article. The current insurance requirements...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Who paid who for this? STV or not, these travellors should stil be going through the 72 hour pre fil...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

Needs something to replace the useless cancer diagnostics and treatment at existing hospitals in phu...(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket

 