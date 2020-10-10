Phuket officials ordered to prepare for OrBorJor election

PHUKET: For the first time in six years, island residents will be asked to vote for representatives at the provincial local government this December.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 October 2020, 11:44AM

The move to prepare for PPAO elections follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s announement on Wednesday. Photo: NNT

The order to prepare to hold the election was handed down yesterday. Photo: PPAO

Watcharin Patomwatthanapong, Acting Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), yesterday (Oct 9) ordered officials to prepare to hold an election of PPAO representatives..

Chief Watcharin explained that the meeting was to assign officials their duties for the upcoming election, which he said was expected to be held on December 20 this year.

“All officers must cooperate together, including making plans, preparing staff, equipment and venues so that the election will be conducted smoothly,” he said.

The move to prepare for the election follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing on Wednesday (Oct 6) that the Cabinet had approved the holding of provincial administrative organisation (PAO) elections throughout the country in December, as proposed by the Election Commission (EC).

He said the EC proposal corresponded with the government policy regarding local elections, none of which have been held since May 2014, when the National Council for Peace Order (NCPO), headed by Army General Prayut, took control of the country.

“I want PAO elections to be lawful, fair and free from corruption, so that people in each province will have good people who really work for locals and be able to examine and prevent the problems with corruption,” PM Chayuth said.

The PPAO election will see Phuket people vote for their highest elected local official on the island.

In contrast, the Phuket Provincial Government headed by the Phuket Governor comprises officials entirely selected by Bangkok, including the Vice Governors. The role of the Phuket Provincial Government and the Governor’s Office is to ensure that central policy issued by officials in Bangkok is implemented effectively across the island.