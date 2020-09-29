Major water supply outages to affect Kathu, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Kathu and Srisoonthorn on Wednesday (Sept 30).

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 September 2020, 03:10PM

Major water supply outages will affect main areas in Kathu and Srisoonthorn tomorrow (Sept 30). Photo: The Phuket News / file

In both areas, the mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed while PWA workers install new mains water supply pipes.

Kathu areas to be affected are along Wichit Songkhram Rd, from Central Phuket mall to the Sikor Intersection (opposite from where the Caltex petrol station is located), and along Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, from the Sikor Intersection to the small Tesco Lotus store.

Other areas to be affected include Soi Kathu 2, 3, 4, Phuket Kathu Thani village (housing estate), The Heritage housing estate, the Chalet housing estate, and The Valley Kathu housing estate, and from the Moom Muang restaurant on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd to Central Festival Phuket.

Srisoonthorn areas to be affected by the water outage are along Srisoonthorn Rd, from Moo Baan Suan Pai to the Heroines Monument, including Supalai Primo housing estate.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA announcements said..

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.