Mains water supply outages to affect Patong, Karon for a week

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply to parts of Patong and Karon will be affected from Sept 19-27 as repairs are made to a mains pipe connected to the RO (reverse-osmosis) plant north of Karon Beach.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 September 2020, 09:15AM

The outages are to last a whole week.

The PWA notice. Image: PWA

The mains water supply running through the pipe will be shut off from 9am to 4pm while the work is carried out. 

Water supply to unspecified areas in Patong and Karon will be affected, with water pressure falling to low levels, which may result in some locations having no mains water supply at all, the notice explained.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

