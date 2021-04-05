Mains water supply outage to affect parts of Kathu

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Kathu on Wednesday (Apr 7)

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Monday 5 April 2021, 05:23PM

Image: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed on upgrading the water distribution system at the Bang Wad water producing station, said the announcement.

The areas to be affected by the water outage are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from the PWA office to Soi Banpot.

According to the notice, the areas include Soi Saithong, Soi Kathu Police Station, Soi Kathu Waterfall, Golden Villa 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 housing estate, Soi Kathu 4 and 6, and Hopeland housing estate.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.