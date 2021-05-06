The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Kathu tomorrow (May 7) while maintenance work is carried out on the water supply pipe near the 7-Eleven outlet in Thung Thong.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 May 2021, 04:47PM

Image: PWA

Image: PWA

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am until the work is completed, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from the PWA office to Soi Namtok Kathu (Kathu waterfall), including Soi Bangthong, Soi Saithong, Golden Ville 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 housing estate, and the Hopeland housing estate. 

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island expat vaccinations announced! Convicted drug trafficker now a Thai Minister || May 6
Phuket gets B1bn for job-creation projects, help COVID unemployed
Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats
COVID alert for Patong restaurant
Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban
Chiang Mai sandbox on course for October
Government unveils B225bn relief plan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners to pay for Covid vaccines? Covid shuts Phi Phi National Park || May 5
‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket
Phuket health officials concerned over ICU bed shortage
Phuket rapid test on arrival not free for Thais after May 15
G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor
Pent-up demand to drive Phuket luxury villa market in 2021
COVID-free certificates issued for Phuket arrivals
Chalong Hospital COVID high risk woman, 91, found dead

 

Phuket community
Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

Of the crappy, questionable Sinovac? No thanks. I'll hold out for Pfizer or similar. I do not ...(Read More)

Chiang Mai sandbox on course for October

Are they not aware that a sandbox is where cats often defecate? ...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

Captain Jack69@ the announcement yesterday related to Thailand per se...the intention for Phuket was...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

May 5th "‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority"; May 6th "Phuket to open vaccine r...(Read More)

Phuket health officials concerned over ICU bed shortage

Yes Kurt,and the South African variant and the Brazilian variant and whatever comes next. Your wisd...(Read More)

COVID alert for Patong restaurant

"Chalong hospital closure affair". "Complete medical off the road happening" K...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival not free for Thais after May 15

@Kurt Regarding international News. Thank you for sharing your carefully selected news with us. Sam...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

@Fascinated - Remember, it hasn't been done yet, and TIT. Also, understand that other governmen...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

28.2%. So why do I see them on Facebook doing Flash Mob dances?...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

At least its a start....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand

 