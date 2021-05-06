Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Kathu tomorrow (May 7) while maintenance work is carried out on the water supply pipe near the 7-Eleven outlet in Thung Thong.

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 May 2021, 04:47PM

Image: PWA

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am until the work is completed, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from the PWA office to Soi Namtok Kathu (Kathu waterfall), including Soi Bangthong, Soi Saithong, Golden Ville 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 housing estate, and the Hopeland housing estate.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.