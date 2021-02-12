The water outages are the result of work being carried out on connecting 255mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes at Chalong Circle, the PWA said in its announcement.
The PWA did not specify which areas of Chalong and Rawai are to be affected by the water outage, from 9am until work is completed.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.
