BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mains water supply outage to affect Chalong, Rawai

Mains water supply outage to affect Chalong, Rawai

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Chalang and Rawai, near Chalong Circle, this coming Wednesday (Feb 17).

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 February 2021, 10:00AM

Mains water supplied to areas via Chalong Circle will be offline this coming Wednesday (Feb 17). Image: PWA

Mains water supplied to areas via Chalong Circle will be offline this coming Wednesday (Feb 17). Image: PWA

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on connecting 255mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes at Chalong Circle, the PWA said in its announcement.

The PWA did not specify which areas of Chalong and Rawai are to be affected by the water outage, from 9am until work is completed.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

https://sgssecurity.com/

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Domestic air travel more than doubles in a month
Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12
Pay for news: Why the world is watching Australia’s new big-tech rules
Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge
No more snakes to be released in Phuket
Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
Record low birth rate worries officials
Electricity outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok
Two million vaccine jabs by April
‘One Phuket’ launched to counter COVID poverty, failing food security
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Royal visit

 

Phuket community
Phuket Poll: Would you take a COVID vaccine?

anyone questioning the covid narrative and asking for transparency with a 2 sided debate are labelle...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11

the vaccine will not put an end to travel restrictions, social distancing, lockdowns etc. WHO releas...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

in 2018 america had the lowest birth rate for a century. also the first time in over a century where...(Read More)

China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’

One of CCP guidelines ( by Mao) they still practice is that 'Religion is poison'. The destro...(Read More)

Police among 10 in gambling den frame

Today is 12th, so what is the conclusion of the panel? Panels and sub panels, a big joke to cover Go...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong- you really don't get sarcasm do you? I suggest you read my post again with a cynical mi...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Pascale wow, that was mature. I do pay my share of taxes. I never said immense. Stop making stuff u...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 