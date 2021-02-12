Mains water supply outage to affect Chalong, Rawai

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Chalang and Rawai, near Chalong Circle, this coming Wednesday (Feb 17).

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 February 2021, 10:00AM

Mains water supplied to areas via Chalong Circle will be offline this coming Wednesday (Feb 17). Image: PWA

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on connecting 255mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes at Chalong Circle, the PWA said in its announcement. The PWA did not specify which areas of Chalong and Rawai are to be affected by the water outage, from 9am until work is completed. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.