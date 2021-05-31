Mains water supply outage to affect all Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that a mains water supply shutoff on Thepkrasattri Rd near the end of the airport runway in Mai Khao will affect all areas in Pa Khlok tomorrow (June 1).

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Monday 31 May 2021, 10:28AM

Image: PWA

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on connecting 315mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes at the intersection of Route 4031, which runs parallel to the runway at Phuket airport, and Thepkrasattri Rd, the PWA said in its announcement.

The water outage, from 9am until the work is completed, will affect all households from the intersection in Mai Khao to the Heroines Monument, more than 16km away, the notice said.

The water supply will flow slowly or stop in all areas of Pa Khlok, the announcement noted.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.