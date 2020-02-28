Mains water supply outage in Wichit

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in Wichit on Tuesday (Mar 3).

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 February 2020, 05:30PM

The PWA announcement. Photo: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed on the mains connection at the PPT petrol station on Chaofa East Rd, said the announcement.

The affected areas noted in the announcement are along the west side of Chaofa East Rd, from Thepnimit Temple.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.