Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in Rawai and Karon tomorrow (Apr 9).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 11:30AM

Official announcement of the shut down. Photo: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed on the mains connection at Khlong Katha water producing station, said the announcement. It mentioned that the water supply will flow slowly or stop. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.