Main water supply outage in Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in Koh Kaew tomorrow (Dec 2) while works are carried out on the main connection at in the Koh Kaew intersection.

constructionWater-Supply

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 December 2020, 02:36PM

The PWA announcement. Image: PWA

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am until the work is finished, are along Thepkrasattri Rd, from the Heroines monument to the PPT petrol station Koh Kaew branch, including Soi Huatha, Soi Koh Kaew 18 to 26.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.