Sunday 8 October 2017, 09:53AM
Full time maid in Vichet/Chalong. 2 adult inhabitants. Salary negotiable. More if speak English and drive Car/Motorbike. Nice Appartment. Call: 089-5233141
Then PPAO Council President Teera Jiasakun are a Ki..er and responsible for anyone drowning in Phuket ?....(Read More)
This farce happens every year because the PPAO is an arrogant authority that fails to understand the need for skilled, trained, professional lifeguard...(Read More)
"If the tourists see no lifeguards they may be scared to go in the water" many beaches, around the world, do not have lifeguards, none on Ph...(Read More)
I'd like to answer ppkiwis question, The hotels already pay, for the lifeguards, there was a tax, put on their rooms, some years ago, to pay for t...(Read More)
@ ppkiwis; Mhh, numerous hotels ( not all hotels!) pay already tourist tax to the government.
Let the Government first collect tourist tax from ALL h...(Read More)
The cars are fast. They are beautiful. The racing is boring.
Except for pit stops, the only passing in the top 5 usually occurs during the first ...(Read More)
The Phuket News reported on 5 October, 2017 that “…The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) – which launched a 1% r...(Read More)
The Phuket News should do a real, investigative story on the financianing for lifeguards.
The Phuket News reported on 5 October, 2017 that “…Th...(Read More)
We see/notice it daily, cars parking just on the road in front of a convenient store, while many times a short distance ahead/before is more saving pa...(Read More)
4 days? And Army + Navy are still clueless?
What a joke.
Sometimes it is fun to see how they themselves present as being professionals.
Like with ...(Read More)