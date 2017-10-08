The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Jobs
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Maid Full Time

Sunday 8 October 2017, 09:53AM

Full time maid in Vichet/Chalong. 2 adult inhabitants. Salary negotiable. More if speak English and drive Car/Motorbike. Nice Appartment. Call: 089-5233141
Contact details
Person : sandra gruenewald
Address : 68/124 kwang road
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

Then PPAO Council President Teera Jiasakun are a Ki..er and responsible for anyone drowning in Phuket ?....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

This farce happens every year because the PPAO is an arrogant authority that fails to understand the need for skilled, trained, professional lifeguard...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards? We’ll do it ourselves, say local mayors

"If the tourists see no lifeguards they may be scared to go in the water" many beaches, around the world, do not have lifeguards, none on Ph...(Read More)

Without Phuket lifeguards, Chinese tourist drowns at Karon Beach

I'd like to answer ppkiwis question, The hotels already pay, for the lifeguards, there was a tax, put on their rooms, some years ago, to pay for t...(Read More)

Without Phuket lifeguards, Chinese tourist drowns at Karon Beach

@ ppkiwis; Mhh, numerous hotels ( not all hotels!) pay already tourist tax to the government. Let the Government first collect tourist tax from ALL h...(Read More)

Hamilton embarrasses everyone with stunning Suzuka pole

The cars are fast. They are beautiful. The racing is boring. Except for pit stops, the only passing in the top 5 usually occurs during the first ...(Read More)

Without Phuket lifeguards, Chinese tourist drowns at Karon Beach

The Phuket News reported on 5 October, 2017 that “…The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) – which launched a 1% r...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bargaining on the beaches is playing with lives

The Phuket News should do a real, investigative story on the financianing for lifeguards. The Phuket News reported on 5 October, 2017 that “…Th...(Read More)

Phuket woman, 46, dead after colliding with open truck door on Thepkrasattri Rd

We see/notice it daily, cars parking just on the road in front of a convenient store, while many times a short distance ahead/before is more saving pa...(Read More)

Confusion continues over 'torpedo' at Phuket's Sirinat National Park

4 days? And Army + Navy are still clueless? What a joke. Sometimes it is fun to see how they themselves present as being professionals. Like with ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.