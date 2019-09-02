Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

PHUKET: MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration (OrBorTor), today gave no explanation as to why no red flags were posted on Surin Beach yesterday (Sept 1) while he was already aware that there were no lifeguards on duty during dangerous surf conditions that saw at least two tourists rescued by a local surfer.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 September 2019, 01:31PM

Swimmers continue to enter the water at Surin Beach without any lifeguards to warn them that the surf is still dangerous, or to rescue them if needed. Photo: Supplied

Swimmers continue to enter the water at Surin Beach without any lifeguards to warn them that the surf is still dangerous, or to rescue them if needed. Photo: Supplied

Rescue workers carry the Filipino woman to an ambulance at Surin Beach after she was rescued by a local surfer who paddled out several hundred metres to rescue her and her male companion. Photo: Supplied

Rescue workers carry the Filipino woman to an ambulance at Surin Beach after she was rescued by a local surfer who paddled out several hundred metres to rescue her and her male companion. Photo: Supplied

Rescue workers carry the Filipino woman to an ambulance at Surin Beach after she was rescued by a local surfer who paddled out several hundred metres to rescue her and her male companion. Photo: Supplied

Rescue workers carry the Filipino woman to an ambulance at Surin Beach after she was rescued by a local surfer who paddled out several hundred metres to rescue her and her male companion. Photo: Supplied

Concerned bystanders look on as the Filipino woman is rushed to hospital by ambulance at Surin Beach yesterday afternoon (Sept 1). Photo: Supplied

Concerned bystanders look on as the Filipino woman is rushed to hospital by ambulance at Surin Beach yesterday afternoon (Sept 1). Photo: Supplied

The red flags posted along Surin Beach to warn swimmers to not enter the dangerous surf. Photo: Supplied

The red flags posted along Surin Beach to warn swimmers to not enter the dangerous surf. Photo: Supplied

The lifeguards station at Surin Beach sits empty. Photo: Supplied.

The lifeguards station at Surin Beach sits empty. Photo: Supplied.

« »

Surin Beach, for years already notorious for its dangerous surf during the southwest monsoon from May through October, was especially dangerous yesterday from the heavy weather that pounded Phuket’s west coast over the weekend.

Waves up to two metres high were dumping on the beach, while deadly rip currents whisked swimmers away from the shore, local surfers and regular beachgoers told The Phuket News.

At about 5pm, a Filipino couple were caught in a rip current, requiring local surfer Danny Hyams to grab a long board and paddle out not once, but twice, to rescue the couple one by one.

The Filipino woman was found several hundred metres offshore by the good Samaritan surfer. Witnesses say the woman was in poor condition and she was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News that he knew about the two tourists needing to be rescued by a local beachgoer, but was unable to give any description of their current physical condition.

He also gave no explanation why red flags that had already been posted along the beach had been removed, even though he knew there were no lifeguards on duty.

Instead, Mr Ma Ann today said he wanted to warn tourists that swimming at Surin Beach is dangerous.

“Please do not go into the water at Surin Beach until there are yellow-red flags posted on the beach,” he said.

The Phuket News confirmed that as of this morning there were no yellow-red ‘Safe Swim Zone” flags posted anywhere along Surin Beach.

“There are red flags clearly posted along on Surin Beach. Please don’t go into the water with bad weather like this,” Mr MaAnn said.

“Today, I have added (sic) 12 more red flags, which are marked ‘Do Not Swim’ in Thai and English language. I think, they are good enough for tourists to understand them,” he added.

The red flags have been posted high, about 1.8 to two metres, Mr MaAnn said.

However, again in contrast, photos provided to The Phuket News showed only plain red flags with no written warnings on them posted on tall sticks planted along the shore.

Mr MaAnn this morning, angered for being questioned, went at lengths to explain that there were no lifeguards on the beach yesterday – and today, and for the foreseeable future – because he had no choice due to decisions made beyond his control.

“There is an internal management issue which concerning the Comptroller General’s Department (CGD),” he said.

“The CGD opinion is to agree for LP Laikhum to provide lifeguards on Surin Beach (under a local council project funded) by Cherng Talay OrBorTor.

“I have presented issue to ask the opinion of officials at Phuket Provincial Office (headed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana), and they agree for LP Laikhum to be hired (to provide lifeguards,” Mr MaAnn said.

“I have sent an official reminder to LP Laikhum to work (sic) at Surin Beach. If they are not ready to work, I will continue to hire the previous lifeguard team (see story here),” he added.

“But I must wait for LP Laikhum to reply to me within one week,” Mr MaAnn said.

Mr MaAnn initially agreed to give The Phuket News contact information for “lifeguards”, but did not clarify whether the contact information would be for LP Laikhum or the lifeguards who patrolled beach last month.

Mr MaAnn called back later to retract the offer to allow The Phuket News access to confirm his version of events.

Meanwhile, International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) Marine Safety Officer Daren Jenner delivered serious comments on the failure of Cherng Talay OrBorTor to provide lifeguards at Surin Beach – and the removal of red flags warning tourists it is not safe to enter the water.

“The ISLA condemns the acts of any public official who knowingly or willfully removes lifeguard services when lives are at stake. This incident is much more than a coincidence and should be investigated to the full extent of the law,” Mr Jenner said.

“In this case, it placed the lives of both victims and the humanitarian rescuer at stake,” he added.

The need to rescue the two Filipino tourists came as one Chinese tourist was swept into the sea south of Patong yesterday at Tri Trang Beach, where no lifeguards on patrol.

The search for the tourist, Yin Lei, 35, from Henan, resumed this morning. (See story here.)

It also followed lifeguards at Patong Beach “closing” the beach to swimmers on Friday as surf conditions were too dangerous. (See story here.)

Lifeguards re-opened “safe swimming zones” marked with yellow-red flags along Patong Beach on Staurd, but with a stern warning from Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart for people to obey lifeguards’ instructions and to obey the red “No Swimming” flags for their own safety. (See story here.)

 Regardless, the rescues continued at Patong over the weekend with at least eight people rescued on Saturday and another three tourists – one Chinese, one Middle Eastern and one European – all requiring oxygen breathing assistance once brought safely back to shore to recover from exhaustion. (See video here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Sir Burr | 02 September 2019 - 15:23:17 

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them.

BenPendejo | 02 September 2019 - 14:31:37 

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, at worst, criminal negligence of a public official. The people throughout his jurisdiction deserve better, and most have had enough of his  ongoing disregard for public safety, the environment, and for quality of life in general. Time for the Governor to step up for a change and !DO SOMETHING!

Kurt | 02 September 2019 - 13:47:12 

How much longer tolerate the Phuket Governor, and if he is not willing to take steps, the BKK Government a Village Head as mr MaAnn? 'His' Surin park thing not worked out, the beach and community environment scandals.'No control'. His district is a shame. How long the world can read negatively about this man?
What is powering him to remain Village head?  Money? Bad Phuket image co...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit bypass road
MontAzure Phuket secures investments worth B200mn at single Bangkok sales event
Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim
Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong
Hemp removed from list of controlled substances
New storm to bring more rain to Isarn
How to contact Honorary Consuls in Phuket
Health, fitness to go on show at RPM
Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup
Plain tobacco packaging mandatory from Sept 12
Fake News Center to open by Nov 1 at the latest
OCPB seizes e-cigarettes illegally sold online
Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul
Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company
Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

 

Phuket community
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

I think Phuket immigration's opinion of TM30 is the same as all foreigners, that's it's ...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Here we go, another holiday tragedy because local officials failed to provide basic tourist safety m...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, a...(Read More)

Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim

Now looks like the thai 'hit team' got the wrong people to attack/hurt. Now we wait for the ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

How much longer tolerate the Phuket Governor, and if he is not willing to take steps, the BKK Govern...(Read More)

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

The now constant ad hominem retorts are so boring. [yawns] C'mon TPN, can't we do better? ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Articles like this should have a 'Paid ad" disclaimer. Omitted is the fact foreigners can o...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

What I get from this explanation is that Immigration, now having realized the TM-30 harasses Thais...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

Not sure why the headline writer thinks having to report my address-driving two hours to do so, for...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 