The return of the safe zones follows Patong Beach being closed to swimmers yesterday with red flags lining the whole of the beach to prevent any people from entering the water during dangerous storm conditions lashing Phuket’s west coast. (See story here.)
“Today we have opened some parts of Patong Beach for tourists to play in the water. There is one in front of Banana Walk (shopping mall). Others may be set up at other places where it is safe to swim, and where lifeguards can watch over bathers,” Mr Somprasaong explained.
Regardless, Mr Somprasaong also repeated his warning for swimmers to obey the red flags posted elsewhere along the beach, marking where it is not safe to enter the water – and for people to obey lifeguards’ warnings of where it is and isn’t safe to go swimming along the beach.
“Please observe the yellow and red flags, and obey lifeguards’ warnings – it is for your own safety,” he stressed.
