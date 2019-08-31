Patong Beach re-opens with ‘safe zones’, dangerous surf warning remains

PHUKET: Safe zones marked with yellow-red flags returned to Patong Beach this morning to indicate where it is safe to enter the water, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart confirmed to The Phuket News today (Aug 31).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 31 August 2019, 11:08AM

Safe swim zones marked with yellow-red flags have been posted at some areas along Patong Beach, but swimmers are still urged to obey the flags and lifeguard’s warnings. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The return of the safe zones follows Patong Beach being closed to swimmers yesterday with red flags lining the whole of the beach to prevent any people from entering the water during dangerous storm conditions lashing Phuket’s west coast. (See story here.) “Today we have opened some parts of Patong Beach for tourists to play in the water. There is one in front of Banana Walk (shopping mall). Others may be set up at other places where it is safe to swim, and where lifeguards can watch over bathers,” Mr Somprasaong explained. Regardless, Mr Somprasaong also repeated his warning for swimmers to obey the red flags posted elsewhere along the beach, marking where it is not safe to enter the water – and for people to obey lifeguards’ warnings of where it is and isn’t safe to go swimming along the beach. “Please observe the yellow and red flags, and obey lifeguards’ warnings – it is for your own safety,” he stressed.