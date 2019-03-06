THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

PHUKET: Construction of the controversial luxury villa residence in the coastal road on Krathing Cape, north of Nai Harn Beach, has been ordered to halt again, this time after more additions not approved in the already revised building permit were found by officials.

constructionproperty
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Wednesday 6 March 2019, 07:48PM

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Construction of the luxury villa project on the coastal road at Ao Sane has been ordered to a halt for exceeding the building permit – again. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 6) that officials had confirmed three specific breaches of the building permit.

“The first is the swimming pool overlooking the sea. The second is the balcony, and the third is a section that connects the buildings, which I had already order to be removed in 2017,” Mayor Aroon said.

“I have issued an order suspending all construction at the site and ordering the project owner to make the necessary corrections within 30 days,” he added.

“The balcony and the section connecting the buildings must be removed in 30 days, but the owner can submit an application with Rawai Municipality for construction of the swimming pool to be approved,” he said.

If the corrections are not completed within 30 days, the owner can apply to have more time, Mayor Aroon confirmed.

However, he added, “If the order is ignored, I will revoke the building permit and file a formal complaint with police that this project is in contravention of an official order.”

Mayor Aroon noted that he visited the site yesterday (Mar 5) and confirmed that construction had stopped.

“I also filed a report at Chalong Police Station confirming that I had inspected the construction,” he explained.

QSI International School Phuket

Mayor Aroon Soros today also recounted the project’s chequered history and contractor’s recurring breach of the approved building permit.

“In 2016, Rawai Municipality allowed the project to construct all four buildings because the right legal documents were presented and a construction permit was issued in accordance with the law,” Mayor Aroon explained.

“Later, in 2017, people filed complaints that the project blocked the view, so Rawai Municipality officials went to check,” he added.

“They found that the project construction had exceeded the building permit. Parts had been built near the road and the four buildings were connected to each other, so I ordered the project owner to remove the parts that exceed the permit, and the project owner complied.

“The project manager then submitted a revised construction plan which reduced the buildings to only two levels each in response to the complaints that buildings blocked the view.

“But after that, panels were installed so that the ongoing construction could not be seen,” he said.

“So in early February I ordered Rawai Municipality staff to inspect the project again. The staff reported back to me that the project was not in accordance with the construction permit, so I ordered them to report which parts (again) had exceeded the building permit,” he said.

See also 'Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor' (Click here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Developer Noble issues dividend on the back of strong results
Innovative real estate to take spotlight PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
National deputy police chief steps in for Naka Noi land dispute update
Thai property lures Chinese
Asia Pacific commercial real estate investment to rise by 5% in 2019, says JLL
Property developers anxious about year ahead
Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land
Phuket Isoc leads inspection over hotel closing public paths at Racha Yai
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800
Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny
Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Phuket shows strong at PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards

 

Phuket community
Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Didn't notice or more likely turned a blind eye, heck if they made an effort putting CCTV at kno...(Read More)

Patong trash fire spurs warning of B10k fine for dumping, B1k fine for littering

Well, environment is a important issue these days. Perhaps the Mayors of beach towns should employ m...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

Before December 2004, who knew about what disaster a Tsunami is? It was behind imagination that FIRS...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

So.. Interpol.. a good way to catch foreign criminals... but not rich cop killing Thai's? I mea...(Read More)

Phuket Water Authority to propose water rations as ‘water-saving option’

The problem could be solved if it was decided to do so....(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

Read the story ...the wannabe lifeguard said “The tourists were drunk, and I warned them that they...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

""Thai know where to run..." Yeah right" that was before the tsunami, one would ...(Read More)

Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

"Thai know where to run..." Yeah right. That's why last time they all ran down to the ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

"Would you refer to a 26 yo male as a "boy" yes, I often go out for a drink with the ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

"When will people stop calling a fully grown, 26 yo woman as "girl," so no more "...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sunday Brunch Club
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 