PHUKET: The building under construction on the coastal road to Krathing Cape, north of Nai Harn Beach, is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has confirmed.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 15 December 2018, 01:00PM

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor assures. Photo: SuppliedDespite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

The news comes as the final touches to the construction of the building are being made.

The construction caused an international uproar last year over the structure spoiling one of the best sea views that tourists from around the world come to Phuket to enjoy.

Construction was ordered to stop on July 31 last year after it was found that the incomplete structures were already exceeding the building permit issued by Rawai Municipality.

Initial investigations overseen by Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), confirmed that the project was on legally acquired private land – but also that the project had been issued a building permit allowing four three-level buildings to be built at the site. (See story here.)

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigators also inspected the site and noted that the land the building was “likely to be illegal”. However, no further remonstrations by the DSI against the project have been forthcoming.

Mayor Aroon confirmed to The Phuket News this week that redrafted construction plans were submitted – and approved – and are being adhered to.

“The modifications that were exceeding the building permit (an extra two floors) were removed some time ago and the construction has continued since,” he said. (See story here.)

“The construction now complies with all municipality regulations,” he added.

“I know this has affected people’s feelings. People keep complaining and saying many things about this project, but I have upheld my responsibility - the building is legal,” Mayor Aroon concluded.