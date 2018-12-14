THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

PHUKET: The building under construction on the coastal road to Krathing Cape, north of Nai Harn Beach, is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has confirmed.

constructiontourismenvironment
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 15 December 2018, 01:00PM

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor assures. Photo: SuppliedDespite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor assures. Photo: SuppliedDespite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor assures. Photo: SuppliedDespite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor assures. Photo: SuppliedDespite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor assures. Photo: SuppliedDespite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

Despite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor assures. Photo: SuppliedDespite continued objections, the building is nearly complete, and is legal, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos assures. Photo: Supplied

The news comes as the final touches to the construction of the building are being made.

The construction caused an international uproar last year over the structure spoiling one of the best sea views that tourists from around the world come to Phuket to enjoy.

Construction was ordered to stop on July 31 last year after it was found that the incomplete structures were already exceeding the building permit issued by Rawai Municipality.

Initial investigations overseen by Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), confirmed that the project was on legally acquired private land – but also that the project had been issued a building permit allowing four three-level buildings to be built at the site. (See story here.)

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigators also inspected the site and noted that the land the building was “likely to be illegal”. However, no further remonstrations by the DSI against the project have been forthcoming.

Mayor Aroon confirmed to The Phuket News this week that redrafted construction plans were submitted – and approved – and are being adhered to.

“The modifications that were exceeding the building permit (an extra two floors) were removed some time ago and the construction has continued since,” he said. (See story here.)

“The construction now complies with all municipality regulations,” he added.

“I know this has affected people’s feelings. People keep complaining and saying many things about this project, but I have upheld my responsibility - the building is legal,” Mayor Aroon concluded.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

CaptainJack69 | 15 December 2018 - 13:17:53 

Just because something is "legal" doesn't make it right. There's no way on earth any permit should have been issued for this project, and the fact that one was makes a farce of the whole "building permit" system. It is now clear that you can get a permit for literally anything (as long as you pay the right fee that is).

Kurt | 15 December 2018 - 13:04:55 

Well, it took some time to modificate the documents to make legal what was illegal + a lot of brown envelopes ( perhaps), as any departments involved. Many noses had to be steered in same direction.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Foul stench of sewage in black-water canal spurs Phuket hotel wastewater inspections
Cleaning the ‘sacred lake’
Overnight stays banned on Similan from October
Uproar over Pattaya Beach wastewater
Construction rubble dumped on Phuket beach
Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal
Phuket Marine chief blasts Paradise Beach ‘black water’ claim as fake, other beaches still suffer
Bulgaria’s skiing boomtown
Beyond the tipping point: Phuket garbage excess to see return of trash mountain
ITB tells Phuket to ‘fix problems’
Phuket residents call for end to black wastewater on Surin Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

Just because something is "legal" doesn't make it right. There's no way on earth a...(Read More)

Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

Well, it took some time to modificate the documents to make legal what was illegal + a lot of brown ...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

@Discover-Thainess: I guess because the Patong police is involved in all this illegal buisiness, oth...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Police are not involved, because it is not their job. They have no mandate in counterfeit matters. ...(Read More)

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

"weather warning for all of Southern Thailand" Way to cover your backside TMD. Phang Nga B...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Be no shop left in patong lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

Highway Police? I fall of my chair! Since when has Phuket highway police? Anyone? And the general fo...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

OK, I'll ask the question... how does a parade show readiness? And if it does, just what are the...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

So foreign guides would "exploit" tourists and Thai's wouldn't? It's time t...(Read More)

‘Distressed’ elephant photo spurs zoo probe

..."But they ( zoo keepers) insisted the animals were not suffering any health problem".. ...(Read More)

 

Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand

 