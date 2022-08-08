Lucky licence plate auction nets B25mn

PHUKET: An auction of “lucky” specialised licence plates by the Phuket Land Transport Office raised more than B25 million for road safety initiatives yesterday (Aug 7).



By The Phuket News

Monday 8 August 2022, 01:49PM

The auction was of Phuket-issued licence plates featuring the Thai letters ขง, explained Adcha Buachan of the PLTO.

The highest winning bid was B930,000 for licence plate ขง 9999, Mr Adcha said. Last year the highest winning bid was B1.42mn.

The lowest bids were B20,000, for licence plates 3300, 3030 and 4343, Mr Adcha added.

In total 359 bidders took part in the auction, with licence plates for regular cars, technically vehicles registered to carry no more than seven persons, raising B21,589,117.

The auction of 39 other licence plates featuring the Thai letters ขก ขข ขค raised B3,569,390, Mr Adcha said.

The auction for Phuket licence plates yesterday was held online under ‘new normal’ practices introduced last year.

The auction was just one of the licence plate auctions by the Land Transport Department being held nationwide from Aug 1-20.

Funds raised by the licence plate auctions go towards road-safety projects carried out by the national Road Safety Fund.

Last year the auctions raised more than B325mn for the fund.