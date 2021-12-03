Phuket lucky licence plate fetches B1.42mn

PHUKET: One Phuket licence plate has been sold for B1.42 million at the recent Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) annual auction of “lucky numbers” for this year.



By The Phuket News

Friday 3 December 2021, 03:48PM

One punter paid B1.42 million for Phuket licence plate ขค 9999 (KhorKohr 9999). Image: PLTO

Licence plate Phuket “ขค 9999” (KhorKor 9999) fetched the top bid at the auction, which was held live online last weekend.

In total, 301 licence plates under the newly released ขค series were sold, altogether fetching B24,396,501.

The total raised this year through this year’s auction, held under the theme “Treasure of millionaire, Majestic and Twofold Luck”, exceeded initial hopes to raise B15mn, PLTO Chief Jaturong Kaewkasi.

Also present for the rnu-up and the live auctions was former PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha, who now serves as Director of the Bureau of Registration and Tax at the Department of Land Transport.

The licence plates auctioned were for standard vehicles registered to carry not more than seven passengers, Mr Jaturong explained.

“The winning bidder, in addition to having the right to the registration number that they are interested in, is also supporting victims of road vehicle accidents as the proceeds from the auction will go to the Road Vehicle Safety Fund,” he said.

The auction held last year, at the Royal Phuket City Hotel, was also broadcast online. The series of licence plates featuring the Thai letter "KhorKhor (ขข)" saw 503 people bidding for their preferred licence plates, Mr Jaturong noted.

The top bid last year, also for the number 9999, was sold for B2.8mn, he said.

The second-most popular licence plate bid for was ขข 1, which sold for B1.468mn, he added.

The auction last year raised B30.473mn in total, Mr Jaturon said.

The live auction held online in Phuket was just one of many held across the country last weekend. This year marked the 18th time the auctions had been held by the DLT to support the Road Vehicle Safety Fund. Details of the other auctions held can be found at www.tabienrod.com.

“So far the auctions have raised B324,482,355 for the Road Safety Fund,” Mr Jaturong explained.

“In the fiscal year 2021, Phuket Province received of B2.136mn in funding from the Road Safety Fund to organise activities to reduce road accidents and instill awareness of safe driving,” Mr Jaturong noted.

Projects conducted in Phuket specifically named by Mr Jaturong as funded by the Road Safety Fund included the Youth Traffic Field to Enhance Safety Awareness Project, The Driver’s License of Modern Student Program, The Speed Detection of Public Transportation by Laser Cameras Project: buses and trucks and The Vehicle Speed Detection by the GPS system Project, “among others”.