BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket lucky licence plate fetches B1.42mn

Phuket lucky licence plate fetches B1.42mn

PHUKET: One Phuket licence plate has been sold for B1.42 million at the recent Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) annual auction of “lucky numbers” for this year.


By The Phuket News

Friday 3 December 2021, 03:48PM

One punter paid B1.42 million for Phuket licence plate ขค 9999 (KhorKohr 9999). Image: PLTO

One punter paid B1.42 million for Phuket licence plate ขค 9999 (KhorKohr 9999). Image: PLTO

Licence plate Phuket “ขค 9999” (KhorKor 9999) fetched the top bid at the auction, which was held live online last weekend.

In total, 301 licence plates under the newly released ขค series were sold, altogether fetching B24,396,501.

The total raised this year through this year’s auction, held under the theme “Treasure of millionaire, Majestic and Twofold Luck”, exceeded initial hopes to raise B15mn, PLTO Chief Jaturong Kaewkasi.

Also present for the rnu-up and the live auctions was former PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha, who now serves as Director of the Bureau of Registration and Tax at the Department of Land Transport.

The licence plates auctioned were for standard vehicles registered to carry not more than seven passengers, Mr Jaturong explained.

“The winning bidder, in addition to having the right to the registration number that they are interested in, is also supporting victims of road vehicle accidents as the proceeds from the auction will go to the Road Vehicle Safety Fund,” he said.

The auction held last year, at the Royal Phuket City Hotel, was also broadcast online. The series of licence plates featuring the Thai letter "KhorKhor (ขข)" saw 503 people bidding for their preferred licence plates, Mr Jaturong noted.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The top bid last year, also for the number 9999, was sold for B2.8mn, he said.

The second-most popular licence plate bid for was ขข 1, which sold for B1.468mn, he added.

The auction last year raised B30.473mn in total, Mr Jaturon said.

The live auction held online in Phuket was just one of many held across the country last weekend. This year marked the 18th time the auctions had been held by the DLT to support the  Road Vehicle Safety Fund. Details of the other auctions held can be found at www.tabienrod.com.

“So far the auctions have raised  B324,482,355 for the Road Safety Fund,” Mr Jaturong explained.

“In the fiscal year 2021, Phuket Province received of B2.136mn in funding from the Road Safety Fund to organise activities to reduce road accidents and instill awareness of safe driving,” Mr Jaturong noted.

Projects conducted in Phuket specifically named by Mr Jaturong as funded by the Road Safety Fund included the Youth Traffic Field to Enhance Safety Awareness Project, The Driver’s License of Modern Student Program, The Speed Detection of Public Transportation by Laser Cameras Project: buses and trucks and The Vehicle Speed Detection by the GPS system Project, “among others”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: PM: No national lockdown! Phuket lucky license plate fetches B1.43 million || December 3
African tourist arrivals in Phuket found, face tests
Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones
Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion
Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron case
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
APEC ISOM meeting in Phuket spotlights ‘BCG Economy’
PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen
In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says
Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights
Government hunts for visitors from Africa
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

"Omicron" is a form of the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, literally "small '...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Could be a clever way to get rid of unwanted stocks of chinese lolly water. If backhanders are invol...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

A real toss of the bacterial dice getting water from one of these devices. Ditto on the garden hose ...(Read More)

Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

Does seem poor. Why can't someone just count the 1500 and have them sit inside on the 4000 seats...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

It's a simple enough matter to go to the land office and find out if the land has 'servitude...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Amazing impudence considering the their own vaccination status.... ...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

No need for overreactions of local governments. Omicron seems to be highly contagious but is 'mi...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

A funny Anutin way to shuffle with vaccines. First he received vaccine donations from european count...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

100% Thainess. What a nonsense to be busy with. Just shift that water machine a few meters....(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

This is a joke, right? Thailand STILL hasn't vaccinated its own citizens and residents yet beca...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 