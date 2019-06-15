NATIONWIDE: The Government Lottery Office (GLO) is offering a reward of B1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of vendors selling overpriced lottery tickets.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 June 2019, 10:52AM

Some lottery vendors who claim they purchase lottery tickets at B85 apiece, which makes it impossible for them to sell at the ticket face value of B80. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Each person who gives information leading to an arrest will be paid B1,000 per case when the case is finalised, while an arresting officer will be eligible for a reward equivalent to the fine imposed but no more than B2,000 per case. The reward scheme was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday (June 14).

It has sparked an outcry from some lottery vendors who claim they purchase lottery tickets at B85 apiece, which makes it impossible for them to sell at the ticket face value of B80. They said the GLO needs to revise the way the tickets are allocated (read more about Thai lottery here).

Solving the problem of overpriced lottery tickets was one of the first challenges Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha took on after he staged the coup in May 2014. It was seen as a quick-win move that would “return happiness to the people”, as the army had been promising.

Gen Prayut appointed Gen Apirat Kongsompong as the GLO chairman and a semblance of normality returned to lottery ticket pricing for a few months. But before long, the Byzantine network of agents and wholesalers began to assert itself and tickets priced above face value returned.

A Bangkok Post staffer who visited Yaowarat this week reported seeing one vendor openly advertising 10 tickets for B1,000 and 15 tickets for B1,650.

Gen Apirat, now the army chief, stepped down from the GLO last month to join the Senate.

