Little Paris - Elegance on the avenue

For those of us armed with a prudent palate and on the look out for culinary flare, French cuisine is always high on the agenda. What we desire most is authenticity… a dish and service that takes one back to that wonderful little bistro in Montmartre.

Dining

By David Jacklin

Saturday 15 December 2018, 02:00PM

From Burgundy to Boat Avenue. Mario Ninotta bringing a piece of home to the Little Paris Bistro.

The recently departed Joël Robuchon, the most Michelin decorated and influential French chef of the post-nouvelle cuisine era, claimed, “When a dish works, it works for everyone, whether you’re Asian, European, African, American or anybody else.”

Thanks then to Little Paris, bringing the art of a French kitchen along with its restaurant ambiance and making it work on our island for expats and Thais to enjoy.

Mario Ninotta, the owner at Little Paris, French restaurant and bistro, studied 14 years ago as a chef in the prestigious La Meloise culinary school, learning traditional French cuisine to a fine art.

He first came to Phuket in 2015 for a holiday. By the end of it he had fallen in love with the island, contacted an estate agent, and left with a contract for two connected shop units on Boat Avenue.

The following year Mario came back with an interior designer, created a cool and classic restaurant environment with an oh-so French atmosphere, and duly opened the doors on December 1, 2016.

Mario’s need was to create a bistro with ‘the French touch’ and attention to detail. Serving his local expat and wider community with French quality fare was his ideal, delivering a quintessential experience of how a restaurant ‘has’ to be in France. From how the table is meticulously laid out, the accompanying condiments and bread, to the consistent service that ensures the whole party eat together and enjoy the social aspect of a great dining experience.

Mario is supported in this ongoing quest by his partner, Anna Simard, Manager Jerome Ciambella and their Thai staff manager, Chanel.

It’s clear that this winning team are creating both a congenial space and menu to delight the foodie community.

The diverse and sophisticated menu has all the usual suspects you might care to expect in a quality French establishment. But Little Paris goes far beyond this.

Veal Stew is a very important dish to his fellow countrymen, and Mario’s creation is a popular choice with both the regulars and homesick fine-dining seekers on the island.

The menu also boasts international classics served with the detail of a French chef. Their slow cooked Australian Lamb Shanks, served with fried vegetables, would delight any international traveller in search of a hearty spread.

Mario happens to be half-Italian, and fortunately for us the skills of this passionate multi-national is not lost here. The restaurant serves an array of authentic pizza and pasta offerings.

There is even a selection of Thai classic dishes that are served with quality ingredients and an attention that these wonderful local delights demand.

If the descriptions above have not got you jumping on your scooter and heading down to Boat Avenue, the Patisserie Chef also creates all the baked goods, such as fresh baguettes, croissants and pain au chocolat... just as you’d expect from a fine French eatery.

Little Paris has a warming, heart-felt community feel with a professional service and exceptional menu.

Along-side the more private tables that sit both within the restaurant and along its terrace, there is also a beautiful, long wooden table for the more open and friendly culture of get-togethers over food.

It’s all so well received that Mario is looking to open a Little Paris in Bangkok too.

As I leave, Mario and Anna are busy with the next project on their Eiffel Tower of a to-do list. Creating the special menu for their forthcoming New Year’s Eve event. I, for one, would be delighted to see in 2019 with any number of Mario’s exquisite dishes, a hearty red libation as accompaniment, and wishing my cosmopolitan friends une bonne année.

Little Paris Phuket

Boat Avenue

Cherng Talay

Tel: 076 324 030

www.littleparisphuket.com