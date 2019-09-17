THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Lifeguards return to Phuket's Surin Beach – to stay, says MaAnn

Lifeguards return to Phuket’s Surin Beach – to stay, says MaAnn

PHUKET: Trained, experienced lifeguards have returned Surin Beach to patrol the sands to protect tourists from drowning.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 17 September 2019, 06:46PM

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket's Surin Beach. Photo: Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach. Photo: Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach. Photo: Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach. Photo: Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach. Photo: Cherng Talay OrBorTor

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach. Photo: Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club

Lifeguards have returned to Phuket’s Surin Beach. Photo: Surin-Bangtao Surf Lifesaving Club

« »

MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration (OrBorTor) confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 17) that the lifeguards returned on Sunday (Sept 15).

“There is one chief lifeguard and six lifeguards with lifeguard equipment, an AED (automated external defibrillator) and a jet-ski at their disposal,” he said.

“Some of them have experience with and have been trained by the Phuket Lifeguard Service (which for years provided lifeguards at Patong Beach),” he added.

“They have the skills to look after tourists every day. They are on duty from 8:30am to 6pm,” Mr MaAnn said.

The lifeguards are the same team that were hired temporarily in August, Mr MaAnn confirmed. (See story here.)

However, those lifeguards were forced to stop their services while the OrBorTor was left unable to hire any company to provide lifeguards at Surin Beach amid a dispute with Laikhum Co Ltd over the government contract to do so, Mr Ma Ann later explained. (See story here.)

The lifeguards have currently been hired at a cost of “about B85,000” but only until Sept 30 – the end of the Thai fiscal budget year for government organisations, Mr MaAnn explained.

However, he added that after Sept 30 the lifeguards will continue to be hired month by month, meaning that the lifeguards will remain on duty through the dangerous month of October and even through the high season when the surf is not dangerous.

“We will keep hiring them until the dispute with Laikhum Co Ltd over the right to serve the government contract to provide lifeguards at Surin and Bang Tao beaches has been resolved,” he said.

“After that, we will review our options,” he added.

Mr MaAnn admitted that there are still no lifeguards on the nearby Bang Tao Beach, which is also popular with tourists.

“There are no lifeguards on Bang Tao as yet. We are still in talks with hotel GMs to provide lifeguards on the beach areas on front of their hotels,” he explained.

Amnad Chuasaman, a veteran, trained lifeguard who has for years has voluntarily patrolled Surin and Bang Tao beaches, told The Phuket News, “I am glad to be part of the lifeguards on Surin Beach, especially because Surin Beach has a lot of tourists. We are ready to save tourists’ lives.”

Today, the lifeguards had red flags posted along sections of the beach to warn swimmers that it was too dangerous to enter surf, Mr Amnad said.

“Today we posted red flags along the beach because the weather is not so good. It is windy and the waves are too strong,” he explained.

Mr Amnad reminded swimmers, “Please swim only in the areas marked by yellow-red flags that say ‘Swim Here’, and please obey lifeguards instructions to not swim in other areas that may be dangerous.

‘This is for your own safety,” he said.

 

Phuket community
Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

so there were 3 people on the motorbike (illegal) 2 people without helmets(illegal) they should also...(Read More)

Phuket gets a new mascot

Well, that's a worthwhile spend of B130k!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Retirees and spouses to be harassed on a scale comparable to a sex offender. [sighs] So is there a ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

Is well on time and build concrete dividers on all roads in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Except on same webpage below the graphic in thai it says all foriegners are now not required to repo...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Nothing, illegal, unregulated with registered Uthaiwan. Vessel built in NL, 1977. Imo Nr: 7637527. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

So this is the latest ambiguous statement of nonsensical BS to come out of Immigration in the past w...(Read More)

Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations

A convention/exhibition Hall? How about first making Chalong hospital operational? As we experience...(Read More)

Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations

Hahaha, that Patong tunnel thing is always popping up fun during such chats. Small Chalong underpass...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

The new rule will make that owners of properties even feel more reluctant/not bother to report with ...(Read More)

 

