The fishermen, all in the one longtail boat, were thrown into the sea by a storm some 1.5 miles southwest of Koh Maithon at about 3am.
The four – Abi Wareesri, Preechaprakon Hapsup, Witoon Mahawannasri and Nikorn Faipet – were fishing alongside two other men in another longtail boat after setting out on a fishing trip, departing from Ao Makham, yesterday.
The other two men – Suthep Hapsup and Arthit Banpoom – were both rescued by Navy patrol boat Tor 229 this morning.
The four rescued later in the day were found at about 11:20am, and brought ashore at about 12:30pm, explained Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command based in Phuket.
V/Adm Cherngchai was on scene to oversee the search and rescue operations during the day.
“Luckily, all people survived this incident because they were wearing life jackets,” V/Adm Cherngchai said.
“A Navy helicopter found the four men at 11:20am, and a boat safely recovered them and brought them back to the shore at 12:30pm.
All six were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for medical treatment, he added.
