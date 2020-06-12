Life jackets keep missing Phuket fishermen alive until Navy rescue

PHUKET: Life jackets kept four fishermen alive and well in the sea until they were found by a Royal Thai Navy search team just before midday today (June 12).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 June 2020, 07:04PM

Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command based in Phuket, at the scene to welcome the fishermen safely ashore. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remaining four fishermen were brought safely ashore just after midday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

all six fishermen were found alive and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fishermen, all in the one longtail boat, were thrown into the sea by a storm some 1.5 miles southwest of Koh Maithon at about 3am.

The four – Abi Wareesri, Preechaprakon Hapsup, Witoon Mahawannasri and Nikorn Faipet – were fishing alongside two other men in another longtail boat after setting out on a fishing trip, departing from Ao Makham, yesterday.

The other two men – Suthep Hapsup and Arthit Banpoom – were both rescued by Navy patrol boat Tor 229 this morning.

The four rescued later in the day were found at about 11:20am, and brought ashore at about 12:30pm, explained Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command based in Phuket.

V/Adm Cherngchai was on scene to oversee the search and rescue operations during the day.

“Luckily, all people survived this incident because they were wearing life jackets,” V/Adm Cherngchai said.

“A Navy helicopter found the four men at 11:20am, and a boat safely recovered them and brought them back to the shore at 12:30pm.

All six were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for medical treatment, he added.