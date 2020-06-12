Navy rescues two fishermen after Phuket storm swamps longtail boats, search continues for four more

PHUKET: A search and rescue team from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command have safely recovered two fishermen after two longtail boats sank in heavy seas off Koh Maithon early this morning (June 12). The search continues four more missing from the second longtail boat.

marineSafetyweathermilitarypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 June 2020, 11:28AM

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The search began at 8am after the Navy and Marine Police were informed that debris had been found in the water some eight kilometers southwest of Maiton Island.

Koh Maithon itself lies some eight kilometres southwest off the tip of Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast.

Local fishermen passing by found foam crates floating on the sea, and the identification card of Witoon Mahawannasri, 38, from Phayao Province, reported Marine Police Region 8 Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat.

Navy boat Tor 229 was deployed immediately on receiving the notice, and safely recovered Suthep Hapsup and Arthit Banpoom, who were on one of the two longtail boats that sank in heavy seas, reported the Navy search team.

The search continues for four other people still missing from the other longtail boat: Abi Wareesri (owner), Preechaprakon Hapsup, Witoon Mahawannasri and Nikorn Faipet.

The two boats left Ao Makham, on Phuket’s east coast, at 4:30pm yesterday (June 11) with guests for fishing, Marine Police reported.

The two boats were swamped by large waves and sank about 1.5 miles southwest of Koh Maithon at about 3am, The Phuket News was told.

The search for the missing four continues with the Navy assisted by Marine Police and local fishermen.