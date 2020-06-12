Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Navy rescues two fishermen after Phuket storm swamps longtail boats, search continues for four more

Navy rescues two fishermen after Phuket storm swamps longtail boats, search continues for four more

PHUKET: A search and rescue team from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command have safely recovered two fishermen after two longtail boats sank in heavy seas off Koh Maithon early this morning (June 12). The search continues four more missing from the second longtail boat.

marineSafetyweathermilitarypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 June 2020, 11:28AM

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The two fishermen were rescued by a Navy patrol boat this morning (June 12). Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

« »

The search began at 8am after the Navy and Marine Police were informed that debris had been found in the water some eight kilometers southwest of Maiton Island.

Koh Maithon itself lies some eight kilometres southwest off the tip of Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast.

Local fishermen passing by found foam crates floating on the sea, and the identification card of Witoon Mahawannasri, 38, from Phayao Province, reported Marine Police Region 8 Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat.

Navy boat Tor 229 was deployed immediately on receiving the notice, and safely recovered Suthep Hapsup and Arthit Banpoom, who were on one of the two longtail boats that sank in heavy seas, reported the Navy search team.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The search continues for four other people still missing from the other longtail boat: Abi Wareesri (owner), Preechaprakon Hapsup, Witoon Mahawannasri and Nikorn Faipet.

The two boats left Ao Makham, on Phuket’s east coast, at 4:30pm yesterday (June 11) with guests for fishing, Marine Police reported.

The two boats were swamped by large waves and sank about 1.5 miles southwest of Koh Maithon at about 3am, The Phuket News was told.

The search for the missing four continues with the Navy assisted by Marine Police and local fishermen.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 June 2020 - 12:08:44 

Guess all these fishermen were just deliberately ignoring the storm warnings and advice not to sail out. Let them pay for their rescue. Teach them a bit good seamanship.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Confirmed: Phuket airport to open
PM agrees to lift night curfew
COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 12
Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front
Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors
Property in Phuket awaits slow recovery
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases in Thailand today! New university hospital for Phuket! || June 11
Help Phuket Today steps up efforts for people in need
Phuket tourism players ramp up domestic tourism push
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 11
Phuket officers receive PPE personal donation from Royal Thai Police chief
Thai crewmen in precautionary quarantine after disembarking Singapore cargo ship in Phuket
Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars
PSU moves forward with new Phuket hospital, clinic to open in October

 

Phuket community
Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

@Kurt No one says you have to eat with your mask on ! Any common sense left ?...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air

Nice one Kurt. Who you are trying to fool K/H1 ?...(Read More)

Confirmed: Phuket airport to open

Great news....(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Kurt, you need to lighten up. Everyday you are just putting Thai police, government and other offici...(Read More)

Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars

Most hotels are closed anyway and hotels pre lockdown were only serving guests so by definition smal...(Read More)

COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president

B120bn +B106bn = B280bn , he must have been top of his class. With zero help from them and their 3% ...(Read More)

Restaurants, hotels get nod to sell booze, but not pubs, bars

@charles, perhaps the hotels 'kick back' safety quality is better than that of bars? It all...(Read More)

Ban on overseas trips to keep officials focused on home front

Thai Officials have to fly THAI. And THAI just announced not to start flying before 01 August. THAI ...(Read More)

COVID-19 may cost Phuket B280bn, hardest hit province in the country, says commerce president

That's what happens when they only focus on one industry and over-develop. Isn't Phuket supp...(Read More)

Opening days of ‘Commerce market against COVID-19’ generates B350k for vendors

Going on with face masks proves that Provincial Hall believes that Phuket is not Covid-19 virus free...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 