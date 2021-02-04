Leatherback turtles hatch at Khok Kloi

PHUKET: A total of 81 baby leatherback turtles hatched and made it across the sand at Bang Kwan Beach in Khok Kloi, Phang Nga, north of Phuket, late last night (Feb 3).

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 February 2021, 11:07AM

Wildlife officers keeping watch over the nest through CCTV noticed the sand above the nest collapsing early yesterday morning, reported the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

The officers kept watch, with the first baby turtles breaking through the sand at about 10pm.

In total, 72 baby turtles made it across the sand to the water’s edge unassisted, with a further nine baby turtles needing a little help, the DMCR noted.

Concerned more baby turtles might need help, the officers then uncovered the nest and found two fully fertilised eggs which were taken into care to be hatched through incubation.

The officers also found 19 fertilised eggs that failed to hatch, along with 14 unfertilised eggs and 27 empty egg shells.

The DMCR noted that the turtles hatched right on time, 56 days after the eggs were laid by their mother on Dec 9. At the time, the nest was the ninth turtle nest found laid on beaches in the area during the current turtle egg-laying season.

