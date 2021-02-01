New leatherback turtle nest found at Thai Muang

PHUKET: Marine wildlife officers have discovered a new leatherback turtle nest on Thai Muang Beach and relocated the eggs to a designated safe area and installed a fence around the new site to protect them.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 February 2021, 12:51PM

The eggs were relocated as the nest was too close to water, and buried lower the high tide mark. Photo: DMCR

A total of 70 fertile eggs were found in the nest. Photo: DMCR

Officers found the nest buried some 75cm deep in the sand. Photo; DMCR

Officers were called to the beach at about 3am. Photo: DMCR

Officers at Khao Lampi Hat-Thai Muang National Park in Phang Nga were called to Thai Muang Beach, about 7km north from their office, at 3am yesterday (Jan 31).

Park Chief Haritchai Rittichuay explained that the park officials found turtle tracks on the beach, which led them to the nest, which was buried about 75cm deep in the sand.

The tracks measured about 150cm across, with the drag marks indicating that the turtle shell measured about 90cm wide.

Officers found a total of 89 eggs in the nest, of which 19 eggs were confirmed to be not fertilised, Mr Haritchai explained.

“As the nest was lower than the high tide mark, officials moved all the eggs to the beach in front of the park office,” he added.

“The eggs are expected to hatch within 55-60 days,” Mr Haritchai said

“A fence was installed around the nest, and we also have a thermometer installed to monitor the temperature in the nest,” he noted.

Mr Haritchai also noted that the nest was the 17th nest discovered in the area during the current turtle egg-laying season.

“We expect that the turtle that laid the eggs is the same one that laid eggs on Kata Beach, Mai Khao Beach and Bang Kwan beach before,” he added.