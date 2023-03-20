Pro Property Partners
Laundromat cash box robber arrested

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested a man wanted for breaking open and robbing cash boxes at two laundromats in Thalang last week.

Monday 20 March 2023, 09:41AM

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Tha Chatchai Police arrested Niran Chamnanrua, 33, at a house in Moo 2, Mai Khao, on Saturday (Mar 18). Niran was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court for committing theft at night.

Police seized as evidence  Niran’s red-black Honda Click motorbike used to flee the scenes of the two thefts, and the clothes he wore while robbing the cash boxes.

Niran confessed to committing the thefts only after he was presented with the evidence, including CCTV footage, police said.

Niran was wanted for two thefts from laundromats, both committed on Mar 12, one at 12:29am and the other 2:17am.

Police reviewed CCTV footage of the thefts and tracked the Honda Click, which had no license plate attached, as it made its way from the scene of the second theft, in Baan Lipon, Thalang.

Police could no longer track the motorbike after it turned off to enter Baan Koh En in Mai Khao.

Officers then checked for known criminals living in the area and questioned local residents, leading them to being issued a warrant of arrest for Niran, police explained.

A search of his house on Saturday confirmed their suspicions when clothes matching those worn by the thief were found at the house, they said.

Niran had previously committed many petty thefts, in many areas, including in the jurisdictions of Muang Police Station, Thalang Police Station and Sakhu Police Station.

Niran was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged for his latest thefts at the laundromats.

