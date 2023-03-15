Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Petty thieves hit the spotlight

Petty thieves hit the spotlight

PHUKET: A husband and wife have been charged with stealing a tip box from a resort in Karon while police are looking for a man wanted for breaking open a cash box at a laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 March 2023, 04:17PM

Police investigate the theft of the tip box at the resort in Karon. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Police investigate the theft of the tip box at the resort in Karon. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The tip box back in police custody. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The tip box back in police custody. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The husband and wife showed police where the empty tip box was discarded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The husband and wife showed police where the empty tip box was discarded. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The husband and wife were soon apprehended by police. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The husband and wife were soon apprehended by police. Photo: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

A B2,000 reward is being offiered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who stole the contents of a cash box from the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, Thalang. Image: Phuket Info Center

« »

According to a report by the Phuket Info Center, operated under the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, the tip box was stolen from the the reception at the Kata Tranquil Villa Hotel on Soi Patak 12, Karon, at about 11pm last Friday (Mar 10).

Karon Police checked CCTV footage and were able to confirm that the tip box was stolen by a woman wearing a long-sleeved shirt and long pants. The woman walked straight in, picked up the tip box and walked out.

After leaving the reception, the woman got on a Phuket-registered white-red Honda Click with its driver waiting for her, and the motorbike and couple were last seen heading towards Chalong.

Karon Police tracked down the couple through the motorbike licence plate, and had them in custody by Monday, said the report.

The husband and wife, residents of the Muang Thong area in Wichit, showed the officers where they had discarded the empty tip box by the side of the road, and were both taken to back to Karon Police Station and charged with the theft.

Meanwhile, a B2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man caught on CCTV breaking open a cash box mounted on a wall at the Otteri laundromat in Baan Lipon, near the Mae Sompong market.

The incident occurred at about 2am Monday (Mar 13)

People with any relevant information are urged to call 062-2236588 or 086-2762580.

