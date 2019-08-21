Laughs all round: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on September 8

StandUp Asia is proud to bring yet another rapturous night of live comedy to the Mar­riott Resort, Merlin Beach on Sunday, Sep­tember 8.

Monday 26 August 2019, 10:00AM

Tickets are available via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.

Be prepared to laugh yourself silly with the original comedy stylings of Malay­sian queen of comedy Joanne Kam, veteran US comic Matt Davis and Pakistan’s very own Umar Rana.

Joanne Kam



“Vibrant, loud, fearless!” – New Straits Times

“Joanne hits the sweet spot.”– The Straits Times

“A seasoned duchess.” – Beat Magazine

Armed with a distinct style of acid-tongued hu­mour, Joanne’s risqué material covers everything from sexual misadventure to awkward encounters with rock climbing walls. With close to 30 years of ex­perience in the business, Joanne commands the stage with “the moxie of someone who’s eternally skulling Red Bulls”.

Joanne began her career in the 1990s at the infa­mous Boom Boom Room Kuala Lumpur, where she dived headfirst into nightclub management and show production with nothing but her wit and tenacity.

Joanne went on to host numerous Malaysian radio and TV shows. Her most notable foray into television was a leading role in the HBO Asia series Grisse. A historical drama centred on a fictional town in Dutch-Singapore, Joanne played the role of a badass won’t-take-no-for-an-answer madame of a brothel un­der attack by the colonial masters of old.

Earlier this year, Joanne hosted the Melbourne Festival’s Comedy Zone Asia, a showcase of the big­gest names in Asian comedy. Selling out almost every night for the entire month, the 2019 edition of Comedy Zone Asia was rated four stars by leading Australian arts publication Beat Magazine.

Besides that, Joanne has also worked (and is known to dine) with female comedy icons such as Sha­zia Mirza (BBC) and Gina Yashere (Comedy Central) – female comics who, like Joanne, have managed to establish themselves in a male-dominated industry.

Matt Davis

“Dirty but smart!” – Sony’s Crackle.com

“Cool as the other side of the pillow but as harsh as unfiltered cigarettes.” – Creative Loafing

Matt Davis has close to 30 years’ stand-up experi­ence and has performed in over 150 cities across eight countries. His comedic force of dark and dirty humour has earned him notoriety and hilarity across the globe. Nothing is sacred nor safe with Matt.

Matt has released five full-length comedy albums, featured at Sketch Fest in San Francisco as well as The Nasty Show at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival and often performs for troops in the Middle East and Africa.

Umar Rana

“No-holds-barred jokes!” – Time Out

“One of Asia’s top 10 comedians!” – Top 10 Magazine

Founder of Comedy Masala, Singapore’s most pop­ular weekly comedy show, Umar Rana is a stalwart of the Southeast Asian comedy scene, with close to two decades of comedy under his belt.

Umar is best known for his ability to make an audience hate him in one minute and laugh uncon­trollably in the next. He’s worked with the likes of Bill Burr and Rob Schneider, and made his television de­but on Comedy Central Asia’s Stand-Up Asia! in 2016.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now from B350 (early bird), B650 (show only), B950 (burger, two Moosehead beverages and show), B1,200 (hotel buffet and show) or B1,450 (VIP, free-flow drinks from 7-10pm and meet-and-greet with the comedians).