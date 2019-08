Malaysia’s Queen of Comedy, Joanne Kam LIVE IN PHUKET!

Start From: Monday 2 September 2019, 08:00PM to Monday 2 September 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Standup Asia is proud to bring yet another rapturous night of live comedy to the paradise that is Phuket Island! On Monday 2nd September, be prepared to laugh yourself silly with the unique comedy stylings of Malaysian Queen of Comedy Joanne Kam, supported by award-winning Manchester based comedian Freddy Quinne! The show, at the luxurious Marriott Resort, Merlin Beach, begins at 8pm with doors opening at 7pm.