Laugh it up with live comedy at the Marriott on October 1

StandUp Asia is proud to bring yet another raptur­ous night of live comedy to the Marriott Resort, Merlin Beach on Tuesday, October 1.

Monday 23 September 2019, 10:00AM

Sit tight and enjoy as self-styled “heavy metal comedian” Steve Hughes delivers his hard-hitting satire, confronting social commentary and astute observations. Hughes will be supported by Ireland’s very own Aidan Killian and hosted by Comedy Masala founder and regu­lar host in Phuket Umar Rana.

Steve Hughes

“Outstanding. Hughes is gold!” – Metro UK

“Intelligent, provocative, profound … see him while it’s still legal”. – Chortle

Internationally renowned stand-up comedian Steve Hughes is not one to shy away from the issues. A “convict wizard”, Hughes brings his worldly insights into the bleeding obvious and always tells it like it is. Known as an erudite, philosoph­ical and highly opinionated comic, he seamlessly, or paradoxically, weaves together a laid-back Aussie charm and acutely caustic anti-establishment rage. Distinctive and thought-provoking, Hughes is renowned for his honesty, openness and invaluable insight.

Influenced by comedy greats Bill (Now Creepy) Cosby, Richard Pryor and Woody Allen, Hughes began his foray into comedy in the 1990s. He took Australia by storm before moving to the UK, where he now lives. Hughes has toured the world, from Edinburgh to America and now Asia, and continues to sell out and receive critical acclaim wherever he goes. A former heavy metal drummer, Hughes is rarely seen without a leather jacket, band T-shirt and jeans.

On television, Hughes has per­formed stellar sets on Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One), Stand Up for the Week (Channel 4) and One Night Stand (Dave), to name a few. His 2012 debut solo show Big Issues was a smash hit and saw Hughes adding an extra week of tour dates due to overwhelming demand. A year later, Hughes re­turned with While It’s Still Legal and played over 50 dates across the UK, receiving rave reviews.

Aidan Killian

“Hysterical ... passionate, driven intelligence”. – Chortle

“Lyrical-political commentary be­came poetry”. – Broadway Baby

Described as “Ireland’s most daring comedian”, Aidan Killian brings a uniquely passionate style of comedy which often leaves the audience thinking and feeling bet­ter about themselves and the world.

“‘A masterclass in satire”, Killian has performed one-man shows at seven Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and was a highlight at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival and Best Comedian at The World Fringe, Australia in the same year.

Sharing laughter on stages across the globe, he is one of the world’s most travelled comedians, bringing his effortless delivery to over 30 countries and counting.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now from B350 (early bird), B650 (show only), B950 (burger, two Moosehead beverages and show), B1,200 (hotel buffet and show) or B1,450 (VIP, free-flow drinks from 7-10pm and meet-and-greet with the comedi­ans). Get your tickets via the Phuket Ticketmaster website.