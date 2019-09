Steve Hughes Live in Phuket!

Start From: Tuesday 1 October 2019, 08:00PM to Tuesday 1 October 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Legendary truth-speaker comedians, Steve Hughes comes to Phuket on Tuesday the 1st of October. Sit tight as the self-styled ‘heavy metal comedian’ comes to the illustrious Marriott Resort, Merlin Beach. With hard-hitting satire, confronting social commentary and astute observations, Steve Hughes will be supported by Ireland’s very own Aidan Killian and hosted by Comedy Masala regular host Umar Rana. Beginning at 8pm, doors to the venue open at 7pm.