Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Last candidates enter race for President in Phuket provincial election

Last candidates enter race for President in Phuket provincial election

PHUKET: A late entry has brought the total number of people contesting the position of President in the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) election to five candidates, with a total of 77 people registering their candidacy of being elected to the PPAO Council.

politics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 November 2020, 12:42PM

Independent candidate Punya Kraithat registered his candidacy yesterday (Nov 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Independent candidate Punya Kraithat registered his candidacy yesterday (Nov 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Songsak Suan-aksorn representing the Phuket Poon-tey Party (“Phuket Origin Party”) registered his candidacy on Thursday (Nov 5). photo: PPAO

Songsak Suan-aksorn representing the Phuket Poon-tey Party (“Phuket Origin Party”) registered his candidacy on Thursday (Nov 5). photo: PPAO

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

« »

Independent candidate Punya Kraithat, not representing any political party, was allocated “No 5” on the ballot after he registered his candidacy for election at Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd, Phuket Town, yesterday (Nov 6). 

Mr Punya’s registration followed that of Songsak Suan-aksorn representing the Phuket Poon-tey Party (“Phuket Origin Party”) on Thursday. Mr Songsak, who arrived to register his candidacy without any supporters, was allocated “No 4” on the ballot.

The other three candidates in the race to be elected PPAO President are Jirayut Songyot of the Khon Baan Rao Party, Rewat Areerob of the Phuket Yatdai Party and Mr Sorawut Palimapunt of the Phuket Progressive Movement Party.

The PPAO reported that in total 77 people have registered their candidacy to be elected to the 24 seats available on the PPAO council, 15 seats representing areas in Mueang District, six seats representing areas in Thalang, and three seats representing areas in Kathu.

Property in Phuket

Registration for all candidates in the PPAO election closed at 4:30pm yesterday.

The election will be held on Dec 20.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail
Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket
Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project
Samui Frenchwoman contracted virus ‘via hotel food trays’, says DDC
Thai Travel Agents Association urges quarantine-free tourism
Brits arrested in Phuket international school immigration raid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai Covid death in 49 days! Phuket teacher allegedly kicks child face? || November 6
Retired Thai returnee dies of COVID-19
Phuket police probe child, 5, kicked in face by teacher
Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Tourism and Sports Ministry looks to China tour bubble
Prayut seeks ‘Mr Right’ to take over top job
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay to reopen? Patong tunnel, Phuket light-rail get cabinet boost! || November 5
More ancient cave paintings found in Phang Nga Bay
COVID impacts expected to force hotel sales in 2021

 

Phuket community
Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket

2 questions...how somebody can stay in a ASQ facility on Phuket if there are 1. no international fli...(Read More)

ASQ report: A Phuket expat’s personal account of re-entering Thailand

Is this the sort of ridiculous rigmarole that visitors under the so called "Special Tourist Vis...(Read More)

Phuket police probe child, 5, kicked in face by teacher

The Thai teachers 'caste', in general a group of people with dramatic massive financial debt...(Read More)

Samui Frenchwoman contracted virus ‘via hotel food trays’, says DDC

Doesn't say much for the ASQ certification. If there is a corner to cut Thais will cut it ...(Read More)

Brits arrested in Phuket international school immigration raid

Read again what the unknown school 'authority' wrote: "..these types of incidents are p...(Read More)

Prayut seeks ‘Mr Right’ to take over top job

Bit by bit the army men realize they are almost at the end of a dead end road themselves. Running ba...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry looks to China tour bubble

Of course no receiving of new STV applications for November. This whole STV thing fade away even bef...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry looks to China tour bubble

Seems health Minister has plenty of free time during this pandemic period to 'manage' his o...(Read More)

Brits arrested in Phuket international school immigration raid

Funny, a 'lying' Facebook notice, not signed by writer. The school was trapped in illegal em...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry looks to China tour bubble

yes, the Chinese are all you will get, looking forward to the second wave...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
UWC Thailand
AVC Engineering
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 