Last candidates enter race for President in Phuket provincial election

PHUKET: A late entry has brought the total number of people contesting the position of President in the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) election to five candidates, with a total of 77 people registering their candidacy of being elected to the PPAO Council.

politics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 November 2020, 12:42PM

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

In total 24 seats are up for grabs on the PPAO Council. Image: PEC

Independent candidate Punya Kraithat, not representing any political party, was allocated “No 5” on the ballot after he registered his candidacy for election at Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd, Phuket Town, yesterday (Nov 6).

Mr Punya’s registration followed that of Songsak Suan-aksorn representing the Phuket Poon-tey Party (“Phuket Origin Party”) on Thursday. Mr Songsak, who arrived to register his candidacy without any supporters, was allocated “No 4” on the ballot.

The other three candidates in the race to be elected PPAO President are Jirayut Songyot of the Khon Baan Rao Party, Rewat Areerob of the Phuket Yatdai Party and Mr Sorawut Palimapunt of the Phuket Progressive Movement Party.

The PPAO reported that in total 77 people have registered their candidacy to be elected to the 24 seats available on the PPAO council, 15 seats representing areas in Mueang District, six seats representing areas in Thalang, and three seats representing areas in Kathu.

Registration for all candidates in the PPAO election closed at 4:30pm yesterday.

The election will be held on Dec 20.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub