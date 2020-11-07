Independent candidate Punya Kraithat, not representing any political party, was allocated “No 5” on the ballot after he registered his candidacy for election at Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd, Phuket Town, yesterday (Nov 6).
Mr Punya’s registration followed that of Songsak Suan-aksorn representing the Phuket Poon-tey Party (“Phuket Origin Party”) on Thursday. Mr Songsak, who arrived to register his candidacy without any supporters, was allocated “No 4” on the ballot.
The other three candidates in the race to be elected PPAO President are Jirayut Songyot of the Khon Baan Rao Party, Rewat Areerob of the Phuket Yatdai Party and Mr Sorawut Palimapunt of the Phuket Progressive Movement Party.
The PPAO reported that in total 77 people have registered their candidacy to be elected to the 24 seats available on the PPAO council, 15 seats representing areas in Mueang District, six seats representing areas in Thalang, and three seats representing areas in Kathu.
Registration for all candidates in the PPAO election closed at 4:30pm yesterday.
The election will be held on Dec 20.
Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub
