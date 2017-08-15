Recent Comments

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues Kurt...Never got a lei when I was last in Hawaii. Have they got that many flowers to hand out? Never saw candles in Singapore - probably a fire hazard...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues Eagle, a wai and a smile cost nothing, Right? Afterall it is a part of the nice thai culture. So, why not at arrival in Thailand, the land of Smile?...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues Eagle, better than being welcomed with contempt, disdain & utter rudeness, tourists are welcomed with the same greeting as all citizens in my coun...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues Discarding TM6 for thai nationals and revising TM6 for foreigners is not a solution to tackle the foreign queues at thai airports according the Chairm...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues Jor 12 English is the de facto language all across the globe. In most places that aren't 3rd world, immigration officials are fluent- it is consid...(Read More)

Billions of tons of plastic waste are piling up and there’s no end in sight "Recycling is not much help when it comes to plastics, because they do not dissolve in the environment. None of the plastics in widespread use ar...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues Kurt,tourist should be welcomed with a "way"? and a smile!Anymore wishes? How about a floral wreath and a cold towel? Are tourists at the im...(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues That Jor12 always bump back with laws and acts, he doesn't seem to understand that reality ( thai airport shame internationally exposed) does not...(Read More)