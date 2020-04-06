Originally scheduled for May 2 at Laguna Phuket (see story here), the event has now been confirmed to take place on Sunday, November 1 at Sugar Palm Arena Laguna Phuket.
Laguna Phuket helped explain via their website what exactly Singha Obstacle Trail is all about:
- It is about how much fun you have crossing the finish line.
- It is about putting a smile on your face
- It is about pushing yourself (and your team/family/group) to discover how strong you are.
- It is about teamwork, camaraderie and doing something fun to remember.
- It is about helping people around you that need it and pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone.
- It is about enjoying the Great Outdoors
We are encouraging you to register with friends as a group or team. You can go through the course helping each other and having fun.
Distances & Categories
8km ( Age group Male & Female )
15km ( Age group Male & Female )
24km ( Team Open )
2km Family & Kids walk run
To learn more about the event, please visit the site here.
