Laguna Phuket Obstacle Trail Run postponed until November

Laguna Phuket Obstacle Trail Run postponed until November

TRIATHLON: Laguna Phuket has confirmed that the “Singha Obstacle Trail Run 2020” has been postponed due to health and safety precautions relating to the coronavirus COVID-19.

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 April 2020, 10:57AM

The event has now been postponed until November 1, 2020. Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

The event has now been postponed until November 1, 2020. Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

Originally scheduled for May 2 at Laguna Phuket (see story here), the event has now been confirmed to take place on Sunday, November 1 at Sugar Palm Arena Laguna Phuket.

Laguna Phuket helped explain via their website what exactly Singha Obstacle Trail is all about:

- It is about how much fun you have crossing the finish line.

- It is about putting a smile on your face

- It is about pushing yourself (and your team/family/group) to discover how strong you are.

- It is about teamwork, camaraderie and doing something fun to remember.

- It is about helping people around you that need it and pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone.

- It is about enjoying the Great Outdoors

Pavilions Home Video

We are encouraging you to register with friends as a group or team. You can go through the course helping each other and having fun.

Distances & Categories

8km ( Age group Male & Female )

15km ( Age group Male & Female )

24km ( Team Open )

2km Family & Kids walk run

To learn more about the event, please visit the site here.

