Laguna Phuket to Host Inaugural Obstacle Trail Run in May

TRIATHLON: Laguna Phuket has announced it will host an exciting new sporting event, “The Singha Obstacle Trail Run” on Saturday 2 May 2020.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 February 2020, 05:10PM

Dubbed “Keng” (meaning “to excel”), the race will be Singha’s very first beach obstacle trail event and mark the beginning of Singha Obstacle Trail Series 2020.

The race will be set up amidst Laguna Phuket’s scenic tropical parkland by beautiful Bangtao Beach. Partially extending north to neighbouring areas, the race course weaves through beautiful lagoon, beach, dirt and road trails, strategically dotted by purpose-built obstacles to create a truly unique race experience.

“Phuket is one of the world’s top sports tourism hubs,” commented Paul Wilson, SAVP – Group Golf and Destination Sales & Marketing, Laguna Phuket.

“We are thrilled to add the Singha Obstacle Trail Run to Phuket’s sporting event calendar,” he added.

“The obstacle race layout will showcase the diverse natural environment throughout the destination of Laguna Phuket and runners will have a unique playground to test their limits. This exciting new race ideally compliments our world-renowned Laguna Phuket Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon.”

The nationwide Singha Obstacle Trail Series also includes a “Krang” (tough) episode in Ratchaburi Province in September.

The series finale is “Kla” (brave), scheduled for December in Chiang Rai.

Each race comprises a 8km, 15km and 2km Fun Run in the solo category, and a 24km team race.

Interested runners are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy early bird discounts, which are available until 29 Feb 2020.

Online registration is now open for all 3 races at www.sportsrepublicth.com

For the ultimate race experience, runners and followers are encouraged to book their stay at any of the seven Laguna Phuket resorts, namely Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

All are in walking distance or few minutes on a complimentary shuttle bus and boat to the race venue. Starting at only 1,400 baht per room per night (at Cassia Phuket), special hotel rates are on offer upon race registration, or with promo code “LP-SOTLP2020” when booking direct with the hotels.

For more information and race registration, visit:

https://sportsrepublicth.com/event/sotxii/singha1/

For special room rate bookings at Laguna Phuket, visit: https://sportsrepublicth.com/event/sotxii/laguna-booking/