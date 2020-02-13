THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Laguna Phuket to Host Inaugural Obstacle Trail Run in May

Laguna Phuket to Host Inaugural Obstacle Trail Run in May

TRIATHLON: Laguna Phuket has announced it will host an exciting new sporting event, “The Singha Obstacle Trail Run” on Saturday 2 May 2020.

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 February 2020, 05:10PM

Singha Obstacle Trail run “Keng.” Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

Singha Obstacle Trail run “Keng.” Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

Singha Obstacle Trail run “Keng.” Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

Singha Obstacle Trail run “Keng.” Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

Beach section where the triathlon starts. Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

Beach section where the triathlon starts. Photo: Laguna Phuket PR

« »

Dubbed “Keng” (meaning “to excel”), the race will be Singha’s very first beach obstacle trail event and mark the beginning of Singha Obstacle Trail Series 2020.

The race will be set up amidst Laguna Phuket’s scenic tropical parkland by beautiful Bangtao Beach. Partially extending north to neighbouring areas, the race course weaves through beautiful lagoon, beach, dirt and road trails, strategically dotted by purpose-built obstacles to create a truly unique race experience.

“Phuket is one of the world’s top sports tourism hubs,” commented Paul Wilson, SAVP – Group Golf and Destination Sales & Marketing, Laguna Phuket.

“We are thrilled to add the Singha Obstacle Trail Run to Phuket’s sporting event calendar,” he added.

“The obstacle race layout will showcase the diverse natural environment throughout the destination of Laguna Phuket and runners will have a unique playground to test their limits. This exciting new race ideally compliments our world-renowned Laguna Phuket Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon.”

The nationwide Singha Obstacle Trail Series also includes a “Krang” (tough) episode in Ratchaburi Province in September.

The series finale is “Kla” (brave), scheduled for December in Chiang Rai.

Each race comprises a 8km, 15km and 2km Fun Run in the solo category, and a 24km team race.

Interested runners are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy early bird discounts, which are available until 29 Feb 2020.

Online registration is now open for all 3 races at www.sportsrepublicth.com

For the ultimate race experience, runners and followers are encouraged to book their stay at any of the seven Laguna Phuket resorts, namely Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

All are in walking distance or few minutes on a complimentary shuttle bus and boat to the race venue. Starting at only 1,400 baht per room per night (at Cassia Phuket), special hotel rates are on offer upon race registration, or with promo code “LP-SOTLP2020” when booking direct with the hotels.

For more information and race registration, visit:

https://sportsrepublicth.com/event/sotxii/singha1/

 For special room rate bookings at Laguna Phuket, visit: https://sportsrepublicth.com/event/sotxii/laguna-booking/

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hong Kong, Singapore Rugby Sevens tournaments postponed due to coronavirus fears
Tokyo Olympics boss blasts ‘irresponsible rumours’ over virus shutdown
Somyot scores a landslide victory
Chinese F1 Grand Prix postponed over coronavirus fears
Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season
TAT promotes Thailand as a Sports Tourism destination for the Japanese market
LPGA cancels Thailand tournament amid virus fears
BISP footballers show their style in Bangkok
Phuket Misfits take a giant step towards Feb 16 Final
AFL Masters tournament confirmed for Phuket
Blades of glory: steel city’s United rattling the top order
Philippines deal a blow to Thailand Fed Cup hopes
‘Phuket Super Fight Real Muay Thai’ puts on a show to thrill fans
Kobe Bryant public memorial set for Feb 24
Thailand turn to Tammy for inspiration

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captains charged

"so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured". T...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Thousands of people who have stopped at many ports over a period of less than two weeks are allowed ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Pascale Hatred toward Thais is a common theme in this forum, as you will have noted. It comes from ...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

@Pascale On the losing side....(Read More)

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

Shuttling around all over Phuket different locations with 1 spraying machine only? That will help in...(Read More)

B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga

Good maintenance and continues pre-checks always pay off. Don't do it, and give way/try a happen...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Many cruise ships, even from Singapore ( with 40+ coronavirus patients) are allowed to disembark pas...(Read More)

Speedboat deaths spark safety push

Comendments to the Harbours Department for thier committment to future safety on the waters. Just ta...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

SSDD. Will probably be another year of beautiful cars in a parade with little actual racing....(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

Once again, it comes down to ineffective government. Sit any marine department official on the chane...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
Cassia Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
The Overseas Property Show
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 