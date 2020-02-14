Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kusoldharm opens new rescue centre at northern tip of the island

Kusoldharm opens new rescue centre at northern tip of the island

PHUKET: The Kusoldharm Foundation, Phuket’s main emergency response organisation covering nearly the whole of the island, has opened a new rescue centre at the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai, near the bridges on and off the island.


By The Phuket News

Friday 14 February 2020, 05:00PM

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

The new Kusoldharm Foundation rescue centre at Tha Chatchai opened yesterday (Feb 13). Photo: PR Dept

« »

Foundation President Benjawan Tampanuwat presided over the opening ceremony for the new centre yesterday (Feb 13).

“Phuket has developed very quickly, but the number of traffic accidents is still not good. Therefore, it is good to have a new rescue center in order to help people in nearby areas quickly,” Ms Benjawan said.

The new centre has five rescue workers and two ambulance on standby 24 hours a day. The rescue workers will work in two shifts, 8am-7pm and 7pm-8am. Their duty area will cover Mai Khao and nearby areas in Phang Nga,” she added.

Cassia Phuket

“For big cases, rescue workers from the Muang Mai Rescue Centre will come to support them, as the two centres are not far from each other,” Ms Benjawan explained.

The rescue centre in Muang Mai opened in October last year. (See story here.)

The new rescue centre can be contacted by 076-621338 or 076-621339, Ms Benjawan added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKTE XTRA: VIDEO: Vows in the sky! Single ticket for BKK rails? Phuket street racers busted || February 14
Motorbike taxi driver charged with attempted murder after attacking Norwegian tourist with scythe
Phuket jungle camp cleared of baby elephant abuse allegations
Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries
Phuket street racers busted
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Court rejects Future Forward Party’s plea for public trial
Officials mull visa-free entry for China market
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize

 

Phuket community
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists

How many were turned around / sent back because they are farang that not wear a mask that does not w...(Read More)

Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries

Humm ... Land of smiles ... ...(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

The comments from the officials is untrue.. I have had a number of friends come through immigration ...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

What actually is the problem with dual pricing k? Now you are also starting to repeat untrue stateme...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

" don't gave the intelligence to debate... hatered" and you talk of intelligence when ...(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Chinese arrivals and money they were taking off them to process their free VOA has dried up so now t...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Ro. Regarding "not accepting the many problems.." Most expats in Thailand know the probl...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

In Singapore are ( real!) branded goods, shoes, etc cheaper than in the big shopping complexes in Pa...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Sometimes it needs just one matter to break through downwards while already many things are not in g...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

The Phuket water situation is gradually deteriorating. Nothing is happening to handle it, only '...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Overseas Property Show
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential

 