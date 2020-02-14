Kusoldharm opens new rescue centre at northern tip of the island

PHUKET: The Kusoldharm Foundation, Phuket’s main emergency response organisation covering nearly the whole of the island, has opened a new rescue centre at the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai, near the bridges on and off the island.



By The Phuket News

Friday 14 February 2020, 05:00PM

Foundation President Benjawan Tampanuwat presided over the opening ceremony for the new centre yesterday (Feb 13).

“Phuket has developed very quickly, but the number of traffic accidents is still not good. Therefore, it is good to have a new rescue center in order to help people in nearby areas quickly,” Ms Benjawan said.

The new centre has five rescue workers and two ambulance on standby 24 hours a day. The rescue workers will work in two shifts, 8am-7pm and 7pm-8am. Their duty area will cover Mai Khao and nearby areas in Phang Nga,” she added.

“For big cases, rescue workers from the Muang Mai Rescue Centre will come to support them, as the two centres are not far from each other,” Ms Benjawan explained.

The rescue centre in Muang Mai opened in October last year. (See story here.)

The new rescue centre can be contacted by 076-621338 or 076-621339, Ms Benjawan added.