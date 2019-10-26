Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket opens new rescue center at Muang Mai

PHUKET: The Kusoldham Foundation in Phuket has opened a new emergency response “rescue center” in the northern Phuket area of Muang Mai.

health Safety accidents transport

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 October 2019, 02:14PM

The new Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket emergency-response ‘rescue center’ in Muang Mai opened on Thursday (Oct 24). Photo: PR Dept

Foundation President Benjawan Tampanuwat presided over the opening ceremony on Thursday (Oct 24), joined by foundation committee members, rescue workers and well-wishers.

Ms Benjawan explained that the new rescue center was the third such center opened by the foundation.

The centre in Muang Mai was opened specifically to help respond quicker to traffic accidents in the area, she said.

“We already have two other centers: one in Muang District and another located in Patong,” Ms Benjawan said.

The Muang Mai centre cost B18 million to build, with funds coming from donations, she explained.

The land for the site cost B13mn, and the rest was for the construction of the center which includes a notification center, storage areas, workers’ accommodation, five toilets and of course the roof, Ms Benjawan said.

“At this center, there are five ambulance and 15 rescue workers divided into two shifts, 8am-8pm and 8pm-8am, to be ready 24 hours. Rescue workers at the center will operate in Thalang District and even in areas nearby in Phang Nga,” she added.

Any persons in need of emergency assistance can contact the Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket by calling the main headquarters in Phuket Town at 076-246301, the new Muang Mai Center at 076-621338-9 or national emergency hotline 1669.