King of Andaman set to shine at Phuket Lobster Festival in August

PHUKET: Around 100 local restaurants have teamed up with local authorities to delight Phuket visitors and the local crowd with traditional and new lobster dishes during the Phuket Lobster Festival, starting on Tuesday (Aug 1) and continuing throughout the month of August all over the island. To make the ’King of Andaman’ more affordable, a special discount has been offered by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Dining

By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 July 2023 06:31 PM

This year marks the eighth edition of the festival in Phuket, and participating venues will range from international hotel chains to local eateries and floating restaurants, as announced at a press conference held at Hivetel in Chalong yesterday (July 29).

Highlighting the importance of the festival, the press conference was attended by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, Director of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Chalong Mayor Thanaporn Ongsantiphap, and Managing Director of Pracharath Rak Samakkee Phuket Company (Social Enterprise) Dr Kwannaphatsorn Chantalay.

In support of the festival, TAT Phuket has announced a B300 discount for lobster dishes at participating venues during Aug 1-31, making it more affordable for people to indulge in the King of Andaman, as some Phuket venues respectfully refer to Phuket Lobster on their menus. Coupons for the discount can be obtained via the @TATPhuket account on Line.

Speaking to The Phuket News through Line, TAT Phuket confirmed that "around 100" restaurants are participating in Phuket Lobster Festival 2023, and the list of places can be found in Phuket Magazine, the official publication of TAT Phuket, which lists 93 venues as participants as of now. Over 500 different lobster dishes are expected to be on offer during the festival, according to TAT Phuket.

Phuket residents are also encouraged to utilise the Phuket Lobster Festival as a special way to celebrate Mother’s Day on Aug 12. On this occasion, every restaurant will have a special offer for guests looking to impress their mothers, as reported by Radio Thailand Phuket.