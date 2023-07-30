Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

King of Andaman set to shine at Phuket Lobster Festival in August

King of Andaman set to shine at Phuket Lobster Festival in August

PHUKET: Around 100 local restaurants have teamed up with local authorities to delight Phuket visitors and the local crowd with traditional and new lobster dishes during the Phuket Lobster Festival, starting on Tuesday (Aug 1) and continuing throughout the month of August all over the island. To make the ’King of Andaman’ more affordable, a special discount has been offered by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). 

Dining
By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 July 2023 06:31 PM

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

Traditional and innovative lobster dishes will be on offer at Phuket Lobster Festival in August. Photo: TAT Phuket

« »

This year marks the eighth edition of the festival in Phuket, and participating venues will range from international hotel chains to local eateries and floating restaurants, as announced at a press conference held at Hivetel in Chalong yesterday (July 29).

Highlighting the importance of the festival, the press conference was attended by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, Director of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Chalong Mayor Thanaporn Ongsantiphap, and Managing Director of Pracharath Rak Samakkee Phuket Company (Social Enterprise) Dr Kwannaphatsorn Chantalay.

In support of the festival, TAT Phuket has announced a B300 discount for lobster dishes at participating venues during Aug 1-31, making it more affordable for people to indulge in the King of Andaman, as some Phuket venues respectfully refer to Phuket Lobster on their menus. Coupons for the discount can be obtained via the @TATPhuket account on Line.

Brightview Center

Speaking to The Phuket News through Line, TAT Phuket confirmed that "around 100" restaurants are participating in Phuket Lobster Festival 2023, and the list of places can be found in Phuket Magazine, the official publication of TAT Phuket, which lists 93 venues as participants as of now. Over 500 different lobster dishes are expected to be on offer during the festival, according to TAT Phuket.

Phuket residents are also encouraged to utilise the Phuket Lobster Festival as a special way to celebrate Mother’s Day on Aug 12. On this occasion, every restaurant will have a special offer for guests looking to impress their mothers, as reported by Radio Thailand Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Blazing Saddles: ‘Kayaking Commuters’ Down Under
‘Barbie’ divides audiences
Sanctuary at the ‘Sea Salt Lounge’
Nolan delivers masterpiece with ‘Oppenheimer’
More palms for your garden
Beyond the Green: is ESG failing?
Vietnamese National Assembly members to tackle dog and cat meat trade
‘Mission: Impossible’ delivers a true ‘Dead Reckoning’
Dept of Disease Control chief visits Soi Dog Foundation to collaborate on rabies prevention
‘Joy Ride’ gets thumbs-up for slick comedy
BCIS reaches for the stars
Health concerns rise as 9.1% of Thai youth report e-cigarette use
Gratitude flows as expat boy Daniel returns to Phuket continuing to fight for life
GRIP IT ‘Coastal Cleanup Fiesta’ targets Karon
EGAT a ‘bright spark’ for coral recovery

 

Phuket community
Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

REAL lifeguards would have prevented these people from entering the water, and would have saved a li...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

A sad follow-up to my last comment. I was informed that another fatal drowning occurred at Surin thi...(Read More)

Blood donation campaign honours King’s birthday

Let's hope for the half-wit Pendejo ,that he will never come in a situation where he needs a bl...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Clearly a case of dumb and stupid storage of fire works. 1: to much fire works together. 2: No fire...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

Maverick, public beaches closed until 9 am? I didn't know about that. Guess most tourists don&#...(Read More)

Nine killed, over 100 injured in fireworks explosion in Southern Thailand

Welding at a firework factory you can’t make this stuff up mindblowing...(Read More)

Phuket tourists urged to respect red flags amid new heavy weather warning

Johnc@when was last time you were there - I go daily and they are often out on their boards beyond t...(Read More)

King calls for ’Thai wisdom’

With this 6 day holiday what is the total count of holidays in Thailand? ...(Read More)

Street art in Karon praised as Banksy creation

I'm with JohnC. That juvenile tag is more deserving of getting the vandal arrested than earning ...(Read More)

Body of missing foreign man found on Freedom Beach

As I mentioned about officials loving the red flag program, this article is quick to note the red fl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
SOHO Pool Club
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 