Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time

Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time

PHUKET: Karon Municipality has announced it will conduct its tsunami-evacuation drill tomorrow (July 20) starting at 2pm.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 July 2022, 03:13PM

The notice issued by Karon Municipality. Image: Karon Municipality

The notice issued by Karon Municipality. Image: Karon Municipality

The notice issued by Phuket City Municipality. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The notice issued by Phuket City Municipality. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The route away from Saphan Hin to be used during the tsunami evacuation drill in Phuket Town tomorrow (July 20). Image: Phuket City Municipality

The route away from Saphan Hin to be used during the tsunami evacuation drill in Phuket Town tomorrow (July 20). Image: Phuket City Municipality

« »

UPDATE: Phuket City Municipality this afternoon also made its announcement that it will be conducting its tsunami-evacuation drill at 2pm tomorrow (July 20). See image gallery for notice and map.

The announcement by Karon Municipality is the first by a government agency in Phuket to announce at which time the tsunami warning towers will sound the alarm as part of the tsunami-evacuation drill planned since earlier this month.

The news came through a post shared on the official Facebook page of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew earlier today (July 19).

The evacuation drill will begin at Karon Circle, from where participants will make their way to the tsunami safety zone at Wat Suwankhirikhet (Wat Karon), just over 400 metres inland.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), yesterday called on all local government agencies and residents to prepare for tsunami evacuation drills to be held across the island tomorrow, with all 19 tsunami-warning towers sounding the warning as part of the drill.

The sirens will sound two different warnings. The first warning will be an alert informing people of an inbound tsunami. The second warning will instruct people to make their way to the nearest safe evacuation zone.

The warnings will be In five languages: Thai, English, Japanese, Chinese and Russian.

Officials in all three districts had been instructed to ensure that all 200 safe evacuation points across the island were ready for the exercise.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket airport cabbies drug tested || July 19
Serial burglar arrested
Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls
Europe must ‘stand firm’ with Taiwan, says EU lawmaker
Privy Councillor Dapong visits Phuket Rajabhat University
Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers
Jabs ‘saved half a million people’
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist boost for Phuket? FDA pushes for cannabis sections, Dolphin succumbs || July 18
Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief
Phuket small hotel operators are getting assistance, report officials
Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report
Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident
Asia Pacific 1H 2022 hotel investment totals US$6.8bn, up 33% year-on-year
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

 

Phuket community
Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls

'Fell ill' or got stoned? Canada did not turn into a nation of zombies after it was decrimil...(Read More)

Department ramps up piracy inspections as tourists return

Unless talking about downloaded movies/music/games word you/they are looking for is 'counterfeit...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

I have "0" confidence in the driver testing scheme, as locals find a way around everything...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

4209 international arrivals per day on aprox 60 flights = 70 persons per flight won't cover the ...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

Better to install devices that will curb speeding and tailgating. Until those practices are stopped...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Just because the weather is nice one day does not mean there are not rip tides as the general weathe...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

More numbers being plucked out of thin in ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Is itn't time Phuket Officialdom reckonise that as tourist beach destination it needs to ramp up...(Read More)

On Campus: Brave New World?

Author has failed to correlate biblical tenents with either Shakespeare or Huxley but does deliver...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

All Van - and taxi drivers warned on forehand with 'time instructions' to be sure they test ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 