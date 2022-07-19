Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time

PHUKET: Karon Municipality has announced it will conduct its tsunami-evacuation drill tomorrow (July 20) starting at 2pm.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 July 2022, 03:13PM

The route away from Saphan Hin to be used during the tsunami evacuation drill in Phuket Town tomorrow (July 20). Image: Phuket City Municipality

UPDATE: Phuket City Municipality this afternoon also made its announcement that it will be conducting its tsunami-evacuation drill at 2pm tomorrow (July 20). See image gallery for notice and map.

The announcement by Karon Municipality is the first by a government agency in Phuket to announce at which time the tsunami warning towers will sound the alarm as part of the tsunami-evacuation drill planned since earlier this month.

The news came through a post shared on the official Facebook page of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew earlier today (July 19).

The evacuation drill will begin at Karon Circle, from where participants will make their way to the tsunami safety zone at Wat Suwankhirikhet (Wat Karon), just over 400 metres inland.

Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), yesterday called on all local government agencies and residents to prepare for tsunami evacuation drills to be held across the island tomorrow, with all 19 tsunami-warning towers sounding the warning as part of the drill.

The sirens will sound two different warnings. The first warning will be an alert informing people of an inbound tsunami. The second warning will instruct people to make their way to the nearest safe evacuation zone.

The warnings will be In five languages: Thai, English, Japanese, Chinese and Russian.

Officials in all three districts had been instructed to ensure that all 200 safe evacuation points across the island were ready for the exercise.