Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill

Kamala to hold tsunami evacuation drill

PHUKET: A tsunami evacuation drill will be held at Kamala Beach next Wednesday (Aug 24).

tourismSafetydisasters
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 August 2022, 12:08PM

The tsunami evacuation drill will be held at Kamala Beach next Wednesday (Aug 24). Image: PR Phuket

The current evacuation route has people fleeing the beach by running parallel to the water for the first 440 metres. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The area was inspected last month. Photo: DDPM-Phuket

The news was announced this morning (Aug 19) by the Phuket branch of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrborTor) has yet to post any details of the evacuation exercise.

According to the notices posted by PR Phuket, the exercise will be held at Kamala Beach Park, starting at 1pm.

The announcement of the tsunami drill follows the Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), inspecting the area last month.

Sinea Phuket

The inspection came ahead of the tsunami evacuation drills held individually by municipalities and local administrations across the island on July 20.

Kamala was one of the areas specifically identified where the tsunami evacuation route was to undergo review in 2018.

The current tsunami evacuation route in Kamala, which has been in place for more than a decade, requires people fleeing the beach to first run parallel to the beach due to the wall around the Kamala Islamic Cemetery.

The cemetery features a wall nearly two meters tall and some 440 metres long along the beachfront, preventing any form of escape for beachgoers caught between the wall and sea.

