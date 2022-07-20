Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’

PHUKET: Hundreds of people took part in tsunami evacuation drills held in four locations across Phuket today (July 20), with disaster officials declaring the safety exercise a success.

Safetytourismdisasters
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 July 2022, 06:51PM

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Sakhu OrBorTor

Photo: Wichit Municipality

Photo: Wichit Municipality

« »

The tsunami-warning alerts were not sounded at all 19 tsunami-warning towers on the island, Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), confirmed this afternoon.

Officials were concerned of the effect doing so may have had on unsuspecting people, Mr Udomporn said.

Instead, the sounding of the warnings was simulated through sound trucks. 

Evacuation drills were held at Saphan Hin, Karon, Nai Yang and Ao Yon. Notably, no evacuation drills were held in the major tourist areas of Patong, Kamala, Cherng Talay and Nai Harn ‒ all areas heavily affected by the tsunami in 2004.

Mr Udomporn joined the evacuation drill at Saphan Hin, where he said many tourists come to relax each day.

Efforts at the Saphan Hin drill were relaxed, with people taking part allowed to leave the area following a designated evacuation route. Students taking part were assembled at one of the main gymnasium buildings in the area.

Fastship Phuket

The exercises held at Nai Yang Beach, Ao Yon Beach and in Karon were treated more seriously, with emergency medical teams on hand to treat “victims”, that is people who had volunteered to play the part of being injured in the simulated disaster.

Mr Udomporn noted that the primary purpose of the evacuation drills today was to raise awareness of what to do in case of such an emergency, for both members of the public, local officials and emergency response teams.

He also pointed out that the evacuation drills were organised in response to the series of underwater earthquakes off the Nicobar Islands earlier this month, which he noted registered on average 4 to 5 Magnitude in strength. “Not enough to cause an actual tsunami,” Mr Udomporn said.

Mr Udomporn also played down the importance of sounding the actual tsunami warnings through the tsunami-warning towers.

“They are tested at 8am every day anyway,” he said.

“But we must remain vigilant and ready to deal with real situations that may arise,” Mr Udomporn cautioned.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driving points system, Thailand anti-trafficking, PM alludes to ex-PM in debate || July 20
Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul
Power outages to affect Chalong, Heroines Monument area
Final notice for Phuket tsunami evacuation drills
Myanmar military landmine use amounts to war crimes: Amnesty
Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket airport cabbies drug tested || July 19
Serial burglar arrested
Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls
Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time
Europe must ‘stand firm’ with Taiwan, says EU lawmaker
Privy Councillor Dapong visits Phuket Rajabhat University
Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

 

Phuket community
Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Funny how the RTP continue coming up with schemes to improve traffic safety, but it never includes g...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

It’s great to hear Diplomats are speaking up about this issue. It breaks your heart to see so much...(Read More)

Final notice for Phuket tsunami evacuation drills

The 400 meter Karon evacuation drill distance, a childish show Officialdom. Locals know were to go....(Read More)

Jabs ‘saved half a million people’

Mostly nonsense what they sell. It is all just depend what kind/sort 'mathematical' model yo...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Ever anyone driving without license to jail? Any repeaters 2 years in Jail? Never. Jails are full. ...(Read More)

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls

Article 112 and Lese Majeste are also violations of International laws-and violate Human Rights s...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Ridiculous to equate speeding with not wearing a helmet- one is the leading cause of accidents, the ...(Read More)

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls

It appears K. Suthin is not happy because he is not getting his cut of profits out of it. When it wa...(Read More)

Serial burglar arrested

Mr Kittisak 'reportedly confessed' to commiting other crimes. I have personally seen how som...(Read More)

Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time

I wonder how many people will actually join these drills? For a local walking in the heat from Karon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 