Kamala to be hit by water-supply outage

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in “the whole of Kamala” this Thursday (Nov 29).

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 November 2018, 09:26AM

The whole of Kamala will suffer a mains water supply outage on Thursday (Nov 29). Image: PWA

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 5pm due to a major power blackout in the area that will have the pump stations without electricity supply, the PWA explained.

The scheduled blackout will also affect main areas in Kamala and Cherng Talay. (See story here.)

“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,”the PWA statement said.

QSI International School Phuket

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” it added.

For more information, call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PW call centre at 1662.

 

 

