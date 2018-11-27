The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 5pm due to a major power blackout in the area that will have the pump stations without electricity supply, the PWA explained.
The scheduled blackout will also affect main areas in Kamala and Cherng Talay. (See story here.)
“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,”the PWA statement said.
“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” it added.
For more information, call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PW call centre at 1662.
